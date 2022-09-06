"Ronaldo, Messi - you're gonna stop. We have to find someone else" - Kylian Mbappe says he is 'about to' win Ballon d'Or and belives the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is coming to and end 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has vowed to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's era of dominance in the Ballon d'Or, as per the New York Times.

Mbappe said:

“I think I’m about to win it [the Ballon d’Or]."

He continued,

“I always say I dream about everything. I have no limits. So of course, like you say, it’s a new generation. And Ronaldo, Messi — you’re gonna stop. We have to find someone else, someone new.”

B/R Football @brfootball Arsene Wenger believes Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to be a future Ballon d'Or winner Arsene Wenger believes Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to be a future Ballon d'Or winner 🏆 https://t.co/rV4z8tu5Ve

Messi and Ronaldo have been the most successful players in the history of the 'France Football' awards.

The Argentine has won the award seven times whilst the Portuguese has five to his name.

Messi has surprisingly been omitted from this year's nominations for the first time since 2005. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been nominated for the 18th time in a row.

However, with both players coming to the end of their storied careers, it is paving the way for new talents to stake their claim on dominating the Ballon d'Or awards.

Mbappe is evidently aiming to do so as the French forward has been in scintillating form for PSG over the past few seasons.

He managed a remarkable 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 appearances last season and has started this season in similar fashion.

The former AS Monaco forward has already bagged seven goal in his first appearances.

Mbappe has a long way to go in catching Messi and Ronaldo, though given the success the two have obtained during their careers.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stats while they were both in Spain.



Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than games when he played in Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stats while they were both in Spain.Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals than games when he played in Spain. https://t.co/gIrZ51luBS

Mbappe says seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is the best player in the world despite idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry is constantly under debate

The PSG forward has always seemed to suggest that he grew up idoliizing Cristiano Ronaldo.

His former teammate Jese Rodriguez has claimed in the past that the French striker wants to follow his idols footsteps one day and become a Real Madrid player.

Rodriguez told El Partidazo de COPE:

"He would love to go to Real Madrid. His idol has always been Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He loves Madrid and I am sure he will play there one day."

However, Mbappe may have had a change of heart with Lionel Messi having joined him at PSG.

The Frenchman said last season following the Argentinian's seventh award (via Mail):

"He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



He set up both Neymar & Mbappe in PSG's win over Toulouse on Wednesday Lionel Messi now has 335 career assists to his name 🤯He set up both Neymar & Mbappe in PSG's win over Toulouse on Wednesday Lionel Messi now has 335 career assists to his name 🤯He set up both Neymar & Mbappe in PSG's win over Toulouse on Wednesday 🅰️ https://t.co/YuXk2KKG1n

