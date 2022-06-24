Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, or LeBron: Who ranks first in the list of the world’s most searched athletes?

According to Betting, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the most searched for athlete on the internet presently.

There is little doubt that Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two most popular footballers on the planet. The former has a whopping 459 million followers on Instagram and is the first official football player to have reached the status of a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the Portuguese has a total career earning of around $1,250 million, which includes his earnings over the past two decades.

Hence, there is little surprise that CR7 has the highest average search volume on the internet as well. Ronaldo’s name is searched a whopping 11 million times per month, which leaves him well clear of the competition.

The list which the Manchester United star tops includes NFL player Ryan Ramczyk on the second position and Brazilian winger Neymar at the third spot. Ramczyk has 6.1 million while Neymar has 5.8 million searches per month.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić denies Cristiano Ronaldo rumours to SkyDe: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player with an outstanding career. However, stories on potential deal with Bayern are NOT true", tells @Plettigoal. "These rumours have no truth", he said.

Lionel Messi averages 4.8 million searches per month while LeBron James is the only other athlete who has more than 5 million searches per month, with 5.3.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave amidst transfer window uncertainty

Manchester United are in a difficult position as of now. Fans have been waiting for the first signing of this offseason to be announced but the club has not moved ahead in negotiations recently.

There is little doubt that multiple reinforcements are needed. The team is short on options in attack and have to deal with a mass exodus in the midfield. According to the AS website (via Stretty News), the Portuguese has grown disillusioned with the club’s transfer window struggles and is considering a late move away.

There is little doubt that the legendary goalscorer will have no dearth of clubs willing to take a chance on him at the age of 37 as well. Still, Manchester United knows that he can be an important figure next season both on and off the field.

The club’s youngsters and the new manager will do well to make use of the kind of winning mentality that the Portuguese showed last season. This can help despite the team’s overall struggles.

Regardless, his 24 goals and three assists across competitions mean that he has done more than enough to justify his importance in this team.

