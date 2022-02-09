"Ronaldo and Messi set the standard" - Harry Kane lauds legendary attackers for their impact on and off the pitch

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane recently stated that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the ones who set the standards for the current generation. In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Kane also revealed that he is using the stats to extend his career in the English top-flight.

Pointing out that Ronaldo and Messi are the standard to reach, Kane feels he is yet to reach his prime. The 28-year-old stated that his goal is to keep scoring well into his 30s by keeping his body in good shape. Harry Kane said:

"People are speaking about their prime being between their mid-20s and late-20s. But I feel like people’s prime now is early-30s, pushing on to mid-30s. You look at Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. All these players hit 30 and took their careers to another level. That’s something I look at and get excited about because I know there’s a lot more I can improve on and achieve."

Speaking about Ronaldo and Messi, Kane added:

"I think Ronaldo and Messi set the standard, not just on the pitch but by being so professional off it. It’s all down to the way they keep their body in good shape, so that they can perform week in, week out. So, that’s the goal: I want to be playing football as long as possible. It is a sport I love and enjoy doing every day of my life, so the longer I do it, the better."

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Exclusive: Harry Kane told me about his desire to play into his late 30s and emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. He explained that he's already working to ensure that happens: goal.com/en-gb/news/ron… Exclusive: Harry Kane told me about his desire to play into his late 30s and emulate Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. He explained that he's already working to ensure that happens: goal.com/en-gb/news/ron…

After loan spells with the likes of Leicester City, Millwall FC and Leyton Orient, the Tottenham Hotspur captain made his Premier League debut in August of 2012 when he was 19 years old. It was under Mauricio Pochettino that Harry Kane really bloomed into a lethal striker who would go on to score more than 236 goals in 367 appearances.

Harry Kane is slowly finding his momentum under Antonio Conte

At the start of the 2021-22 season, many expected Harry Kane to leave Tottenham and join the likes of either Manchester City or Manchester United. However, the England international was priced out of a move by Spurs owner Daniel Levy. Kane would then struggle to score goals under former manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he didn't have any doubts about Harry Kane's form earlier in the season. "We are talking about a world class striker!"Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he didn't have any doubts about Harry Kane's form earlier in the season. "We are talking about a world class striker!" 💪Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he didn't have any doubts about Harry Kane's form earlier in the season. https://t.co/EHbPK7eb8d

Tottenham sacked Nuno Espírito Santo following a poor run of games. Levy appointed Antonio Conte as the club's manager, which was a turning point in Harry Kane's season.

Under Conte, Kane has scored eight goals in all competitions, making him the top scorer since the Italian's arrival. The England international has also seen a hike in the number of shots and touches in the opposition half following Conte's appointment.

