"Ronaldo and Modric meetup", "Easy qualification for Penaldo" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal learn their Nations League opponents

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal learning their upcoming UEFA Nations League opponents.

The Selecao find themselves in League A Group 1 with Croatia, Scotland and Poland. The Croatia matchup will see Ronaldo reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, albeit on opposite sides of the pitch.

The competition starts after Euro 2024 in Germany this summer, as announced by UEFA, with matchday 1 slated for 5-7 September. The subsequent matchdays are 8-10 September, 10-12 October, 13-15 October, 14-16 November and 17-19 November.

Fans have reacted to Ronaldo and Co. potentially being drawn in one of the easier groups, with one tweeting:

"Ronaldo and Modric meetup"

Another chimed in:

"Easy qualification for Penaldo"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Following the group stage, the knockout draw will be made in November. The knockout round playoffs and League A quarterfinals will be played between 20-25 March, 2025. The final tournament will be played between 4-8 June later that year.

It's pertinent to note that Ronaldo and Co. are former winners of the Nations League, winning the inaugural edition of the competition in 2019, between Netherlands 1-0.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal's victorious Nations League campaign in 2018-19

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were clubbed in League A group 3 of the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2018-19.

The Selecao topped a group containing Italy and Poland, winning twice, beating Italy 1-0 at home and winning 3-2 at Poland. They drew goalless with Italy away and 1-1 with Poland at home.

In the semifinals in Porto, a Ronaldo hat-trick sunk Switzerland 3-1. In the final against the Netherlands, Fernando Santos' side saw off Netherlands by a solitary goal, with Goncalo Guedes netting a 60th-minute winner.

Earlier, the Oranje saw off England 3-1 in the other semifinal. In the third-place playoff, England beat Switzerland 6-5 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.