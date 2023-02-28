Ronaldo Nazario backs 'special' PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to become Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's successor

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe to replicate the success of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid striker made this known during the prestigious FIFA award ceremony which took place in France yesterday (February 27).

Football Daily @footballdaily Kylian Mbappé 🤝 Ronaldo Nazário Kylian Mbappé 🤝 Ronaldo Nazário https://t.co/zszpzKaNQd

Mbappe was among the top contenders for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year Award for 2022. He, however, ended up being the runner-up to club teammate Messi, who was voted the winner of the category.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has come out to heap praise on the French forward, stating that he enjoys a good relationship with Mbappe.

The Brazilian legend also went further to make a huge claim for Mbappe being the rightful successor to Messi and Ronaldo.

Both legendary footballers have been at the pinnacle of world football for close to two decades. The two veterans have also maintained a healthy rivalry, going head-to-head with each other for several years.

However, with both players now in the twilight of their respective careers, there is a need for someone to step into their shoes.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi and Mbappé sitting together at the ceremony 🥹 Messi and Mbappé sitting together at the ceremony 🥹❤️ https://t.co/BgJ9VqHfep

As such, Ronaldo Nazario feels that PSG ace Mbappe is the right man to take up the baton from the duo.

Speaking about his relationship with the French forward, he said:

“I greeted him, we chatted a little. He is a very special boy and every time we see each other, we have a good relationship. It's just good to see him."

He continued:

"I believe that we have had great players with spectacular talent over the years," he recalled. Kylian is the guarantee of what Cristiano Ronaldo and, Messi have done... he will be the next to do it."

Remembering when Ronaldo Nazario claimed that Kylian Mbappe should have won the FIFA World Cup Best Player award

The Brazilian legend stated in December last year that Mbappe should have won the World Cup Golden Ball following his performance for France.

The France international missed out on the Golden Ball trophy to PSG teammate Messi, who led his Argentina to win the tournament in Qatar.

Ronaldo, who seems to have a lot of admiration for the former AS Monaco forward, said:

"He played an excellent World Cup from the first match to the final, said the Brazilian a few days after the World Cup final. Even when he did not score, whether against England in the quarter-finals or against Morocco in the semi-finals, he was decisive each time, with assists. In the final, he was fantastic with four goals.

Ronaldo continued:

"Technically, he is fantastic, he is almost unstoppable and he could have been named the best player in the World Cup, because he deserves it so much. Many attackers in this World Cup have been fast, but he is by far the fastest."

The French forward finished the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a total of eight goals to his credit. Although he missed out on the Golden Ball trophy, the PSG talisman won the Golden Boot award.

