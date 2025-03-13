Ronaldo Nazario withdraws from race to become president of Brazilian Football Federation, calls out lack of ‘openness’ as he releases statement

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has announced that he has left the race to become president of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF). The Real Valladolid president had previously declared a desire to run against the current president Ednaldo Rodrigues.

Ad

However, O Fenomeno has now announced that he is withdrawing from the race after consulting with football leaders in the country. He said (via Football Espana):

“After publicly declaring my desire to run for the CBF presidency in the upcoming elections, I hereby officially withdraw my intention. If the majority with decision-making power understands that Brazilian football is in good hands, my opinion doesn’t matter."

Ad

Trending

The former Real Madrid forward also cited a lack of support as the reason behind his decision. He said:

“In my first contact with the 27 affiliates, I found 23 doors closed. The federations refused to welcome me into their homes, arguing that they were satisfied with the current administration and supported reelection. I was unable to present my project, share my ideas, and have them heard as I would have liked. There was no openness to dialogue.”

Ad

He continued:

“The statute gives the federations the most important vote, and therefore it’s clear that there’s no possibility of competition. The majority of state leaders support the interim president; it’s their right, and I respect that, regardless of my beliefs.”

It was previously reported that Ronaldo wanted to rope in Pep Guardiola as the next manager of the national team.

Ad

How many goals has Ronaldo Nazario scored for Brazil?

Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo Nazario made his debut for Brazil national team in March 1994, coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Argentina. He would go on to score 62 goals from 99 games for his nation.

Ad

O Fenomeno was part of the squad that won the 1994 FIFA World Cup, but didn't play a single minute in the tournament. He powered Brazil to the 1998 FIFA World Cup final, only to end up second-best against France.

However, R9 wouldn't be denied at the 2002 World Cup, where he helped Selecao go all the way. The Brazilian also won the Copa America in 1997 and 1999, and the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1997.

Following his exploits at the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo secured a move to Real Madrid from Inter Milan. The Brazilian spent five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, before another two years with AC Milan. He finally retired in 2011 after a brief spell with Corinthians.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback