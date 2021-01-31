Ronaldo predicts who will win the UEFA Champions League

Ronaldo Nazario has picked the team he thinks will win the UEFA Champions League this term.

The UEFA Champions League knockout stage will start in about two weeks and it will be exciting to see how the matches play out. Now, former World Cup winner and legend of the game, Ronaldo Nazario, has picked the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Ronaldo Nazário putting on a show at Spartak Moscow in 1998.pic.twitter.com/rVXOeNHluG — Caño Football (@CanoFootball) January 26, 2021

Ronaldo says Bayern Munich are favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Speaking at a Banco Santander event, Ronaldo Nazario revealed his predictions for the knockout phases of the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo said (via Sportstar):

Well, the Champions League knockout stage is about to start. It's early to indicate a favourite to win the trophy. But I'd say the same ones as usual. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, who else? Manchester City too, I would think.

Paris Saint-Germain have just reached the final and they have a great side with Neymar. These are the favourites but we will have a better view on the favourites as the competition goes on and we see who is really well and who is not.

Anyway, Bayern Munich are the current champions and are slight favourites for what they have been showing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League too.

Bayern Munich put in another dominant display after thrashing Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday evening.



WRAP ➡️ https://t.co/aP22B0BtWB pic.twitter.com/YI5r1uheSK — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) January 30, 2021

Bayern Munich have continued to be a force to reckon with both domestically and in Europe after their UEFA Champions League triumph last season. The Bavarians are leading the Bundesliga table with 45 points from 19 games. They are eight points clear off RB Leipzig who are second placed on the table.

They will take on Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game on February 23.

Most recently, Bayern Munich took revenge on TSG Hoffenheim for their 4-1 defeat back in September by beating Sebastian Hoeneß's men by the same scoreline at the Allianz Arena yesterday.

Bayern Munich have now won four games on the trot. They had suffered from a dip in form just a little more than a couple of weeks back, losing back-to-back games against Borussia Monchengladback and Holstein Kiel.

After their win against TSG Hoffenheim, Hansi Flick lauded his side for bouncing back from their poor run of form. Flick said:

“The team got back on track after the two defeats. That is what distinguishes a great team."