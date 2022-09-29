“Ronaldo really dropped their stock this much huh?”, “taking bottling to next level” – Twitter hilariously trolls Tottenham after they announce partnership with Coca-Cola

Tottenham Hotspur have been trolled by football fans on Twitter after announcing a new partnership with carbonated drink Coca-Cola, a beverage Cristiano Ronaldo seems to dislike.

Tottenham have announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Coca-Cola. The carbonated drink will be available for fans who visit Spurs' stadium.

A statement on the club's official website reads:

"Fans will also be given the chance to access unforgettable matchday experiences, hospitality tickets, unique money-can’t-buy moments with players and limited-edition merchandise prizes through Coca-Cola campaigns."

Tottenham have been ridiculed for being 'bottlers' over the years, having suffered defeats in many finals including the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Their partnership with Coca-Cola has expectedly drawn amusement from rival fans who are having fun on social media at the expense of the Premier League club.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to Spurs' new partnership with the carbonated drink:

Tottenham's bottling bemusement has taken hold for a number of years as they miss out on success continually.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018.

They came up short in a title challenge against Leicester City in 2015 after drawing 2-2 with London rivals Chelsea, which handed the Foxes the league.

Spurs were on course to win the Premier League in 2019 when Manchester City suffered consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester in December.

However, Tottenham bottled their pursuit of the title when they were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, gifting City the league.

Spurs fans will be hoping their partnership with Coca-Cola is not a bad omen as they seek success this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly doesn't like Tottenham's new partners

Ronaldo will be sticking with H20

Ronaldo sent the football world into a hilarious frenzy when he snubbed the carbonated beverage during the UEFA European Championships last summer.

He sat down for a post-match interview with a Coca-Cola bottle perched in front of him.

The legendary forward soon moved the beverage out of sight, replacing it with water.

Ronaldo has in the past criticized drinking Coca-Cola as he has seen his son do so and was not best pleased.

He said:

"We'll see if my son will become a great footballer. Sometimes he drinks Coke and eats crisps and it irritates me, he knows that. Sometimes I tell my son to take a dip in cold water to recover after a run on the treadmill and he says, 'Dad, it's so cold there."

