Fans on Twitter have brought up a Cristiano Ronaldo reference as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar were involved in a heartwarming social media exchange.
Messi's chapter at the Parisian club came to an end as the Argentine leaves as a free agent. Their Ligue 1 home clash against Clement Foot was his last. They lost the match 3-2.
Neymar wished his former Barcelona teammate goodbye, writing on social media:
"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."
Messi commented on the post:
"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being a crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."
Fans are now commenting on the exchange, with one writing:
"Noticed how Ronaldo's ex-teammates didn't wish him goodbye."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Neymar and Lionel Messi were involved in a heartwarming social media exchange after the 35-year-old's final PSG game:
Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after PSG exit
Lionel Messi leaves PSG upon the expiration of his contract. He has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal as a free agent. The Middle Eastern club has reportedly offered Messi a mega £320 million per season contract.
His moving to Saudi Arabia will reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese plays for Al-Hilal's city rivals Al-Nassr. Fans could see football's greatest duel reopen.
Messi has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. However, nothing is concrete about his future yet. Recent reports suggest that Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City are also keeping a keen eye on the 35-year-old's situation.
