Fans on Twitter have brought up a Cristiano Ronaldo reference as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar were involved in a heartwarming social media exchange.

Messi's chapter at the Parisian club came to an end as the Argentine leaves as a free agent. Their Ligue 1 home clash against Clement Foot was his last. They lost the match 3-2.

Neymar wished his former Barcelona teammate goodbye, writing on social media:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi commented on the post:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being a crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

Fans are now commenting on the exchange, with one writing:

"Noticed how Ronaldo's ex-teammates didn't wish him goodbye."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Neymar and Lionel Messi were involved in a heartwarming social media exchange after the 35-year-old's final PSG game:

Calista90 @benize1990 @goal Noticed how Ronaldo ex team mates didn't wish him goodbye @goal Noticed how Ronaldo ex team mates didn't wish him goodbye

GOAL @goal This exchange between Neymar and Lionel Messi 🥺 This exchange between Neymar and Lionel Messi 🥺 https://t.co/W96GqIqRA8

Naïva🌳🕊️ @NaivaLiu 🤩 @goal The friendship between these two genius is beyond any sport, so rare, so beautiful ! @goal The friendship between these two genius is beyond any sport, so rare, so beautiful ! ❤️🤩

Ibson G @Ibson143 @goal That's amazing of them though am not a fan of Lionel messi @goal That's amazing of them though am not a fan of Lionel messi

Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after PSG exit

Lionel Messi leaves PSG upon the expiration of his contract. He has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal as a free agent. The Middle Eastern club has reportedly offered Messi a mega £320 million per season contract.

His moving to Saudi Arabia will reignite the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese plays for Al-Hilal's city rivals Al-Nassr. Fans could see football's greatest duel reopen.

Messi has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. However, nothing is concrete about his future yet. Recent reports suggest that Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester City are also keeping a keen eye on the 35-year-old's situation.

