Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus confirmed despite Real Madrid return rumors

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club, despite recent reports linking him with a sensational move back to Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward has reportedly mended broken bridges at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Paratici does not expect him to leave The Old Lady.

Ronaldo had joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €100 million.

The 35-year-old left Real Madrid after nine successful years at the club, leading Los Blancos to two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, four UEFA Champions League titles, and becoming the club's all-time top goal-scorer.

Ronaldo achieved a lot of personal success after joining Madrid as well. He finished runners-up for the Ballon d'Or three times behind Lionel Messi, before winning back-to-back Ballon d'Or trophies from 2013–2014 and again from 2016–2017.

Since joining Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has helped the club win back-to-back Serie A titles in his first two seasons with the club. He has scored an astonishing 60 goals in 69 Serie A games for the Italian giants so far.

Two goals for Ronaldo.

Three points for Juventus.



⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/K2mJsuuYe5 — Goal (@goal) November 21, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly considering his future at Juventus amid interest from Real Madrid

Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Juventus' failure to convert their domestic success into European glory despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo - who has won the competition five times - has caused much unrest at the club.

Advertisement

Media reports from Italy suggest that Ronaldo has been left frustrated by Juventus' efforts to cut players' salaries to deal with the club's financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo has reportedly made efforts to smooth relations with Madrid president Florentino Perez because of the unrest at Juventus, leaving the door open to a possible comeback in the future.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Paratici, however, insisted that in spite of those stories, Ronaldo was not going anywhere.

"I can reassure you about Cristiano Ronaldo's future here at Juventus," the director explain to DAZN.

"We don't pay too much attention to transfer rumours, there is lots of new every day."

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022, by which time the Portugal captain would have turned 37. Juventus may, however, be enticed into offering him an extension when he enters the final year of his contract given the rich vein of form he is in.

Will Cristiano #Ronaldo leave Juventus next summer?

Fabio Paratici, Juve sport director, just answered to DAZN: “I can reassure you about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future here at Juventus. We don't pay too much attention to transfers rumors, there are lot of news every day”. 🇵🇹 #CR7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo does not seem to be slowing down and, therefore, it will be interesting to see if he continues at Juventus or leaves in search of a new challenge.