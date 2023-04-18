"Ronaldo's influence is unmatched" - Fans react as Real Madrid star Rodrygo mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration after scoring against Chelsea

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo paid homage to Cristiano Ronaldo as he mimicked his 'Siuu' celebration after scoring against Chelsea in the second leg of their quarter-final clash at Stamford Bridge.

Rodrygo broke the deadlock in London in the 58th minute and virtually put the tie to bed. Los Blancos now lead by an aggregate of 3-0 having won the first leg 2-0 in Spain.

The 22-year-old pulled off the iconic 'Siuu' celebration at Stamford Bridge and Madrid fans loved every bit of it. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Rodrygo with the siu ronaldos influence is unmatched."

Rodrygo has proven his worth repeatedly so far this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided 10 assists in 46 matches across competitions this season.

However, it was the Brazilian forward's celebration against Chelsea that caught the attention of the fans. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Real Madrid star Rodrygo mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Chelsea:

When Karim Benzema revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid changed him as a player

Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 after nine glorious seasons. He scored 450 goals in 438 matches for the Spanish giants.

Since Ronaldo's departure, Karim Benzema has become the leader of the team's attacking unit. The Frenchman revealed last year how the Portuguese forward's departure changed him. Benzema said (via Hindustan Times):;

"It’s been different for me since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid. It’s true that I’ve scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch."

Benzema added:

"But at that time, I did know that I could do more and when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment."

Benzema has been Los Blancos' leading attacker in recent seasons. The Frenchman reached the crowning moment of his career when he won the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

