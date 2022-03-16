"Ronaldo's playing so much better than Messi" - Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker accuse each other of 'a***licking' and 'fan-girl worship' in furious Twitter row 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of this generation. The debate as to who is better between the two has raged on for several years.
Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker engaged in an ugly spat on Twitter while choosing between the two attacking greats. Lineker is famously a Messi fan, while Morgan has publicly backed Ronaldo as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) plenty of times.
The exchange between Lineker and Morgan started when the former England international hit out at Sir Alex Ferguson's claims about Messi not being able to perform outside of Barcelona.
Morgan replied to Lineker's aforementioned tweet, saying:
Lineker did not hold back and felt that Morgan was not showing enough respect to Messi:
Morgan responded by defending his stance on the Argentine not being comfortable outside of Barcelona:
Things became more heated when both Lineker and Morgan continued to argue passionately about Messi and Ronaldo:
The former Good Morning Britain host also went on to say that Ronaldo was a better footballer than Maradona, placing the Argentine legend in second place on his all-time list.
The heated debate between the two soon took an ugly turn as both Lineker and Morgan resorted to some frankly immature insults on Twitter:
Both these legendary attackers have dominated the football world in the last 15 years. While the debate might rage on as to who is better between the two, there is no doubting that both players have cemented their legacy in football history.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both out of the UEFA Champions League this season
Manchester United were eliminated by Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get his name on the scoresheet at Old Trafford in the second leg. The Portuguese superstar came into the game on the back of a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham, but Los Rojiblancos held on firmly to deny both Ronaldo and United a goal in the second leg.
Lionel Messi's PSG, on the other hand, were eliminated by a Karim Benzema hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner looked a shadow of his old self as Real Madrid completed a stunning comeback to book their place in the quarter-finals.
This season could definitely mark the end of the Messi-Ronaldo era.
