"Ronaldo's playing so much better than Messi" - Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker accuse each other of 'a***licking' and 'fan-girl worship' in furious Twitter row 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers of this generation. The debate as to who is better between the two has raged on for several years.

Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker engaged in an ugly spat on Twitter while choosing between the two attacking greats. Lineker is famously a Messi fan, while Morgan has publicly backed Ronaldo as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) plenty of times.

The exchange between Lineker and Morgan started when the former England international hit out at Sir Alex Ferguson's claims about Messi not being able to perform outside of Barcelona.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker SPORTbible @sportbible Sir Alex Ferguson: "Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Millwall, QPR, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in one game. I'm not sure Messi can do it. I think Messi is a Barcelona product." This is nonsensical. I know we don't tend to look beyond these shores very much, and I'm sure Sir Alex is being supportive of one of his own, but even as recently as this summer, Messi almost single-handedly won the Copa America for Argentina. They're both greats.

Morgan replied to Lineker's aforementioned tweet, saying:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan It's perfectly sensical, Jugs. Messi's clearly lost his magic since leaving Barca. Ronaldo's kept it at many clubs/countries incl back at United now. That's why he's the 🐐.

Lineker did not hold back and felt that Morgan was not showing enough respect to Messi:

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker now? So you’re judging 2 of the greatest players of all-time on how they perform in their mid thirties when they’re both past their best. I don’t care who you or anyone else thinks is better, it’s not important, but a lack of respect for either is totally unwarranted Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker He's the 🐐 now? So you're judging 2 of the greatest players of all-time on how they perform in their mid thirties when they're both past their best. I don't care who you or anyone else thinks is better, it's not important, but a lack of respect for either is totally unwarranted

Morgan responded by defending his stance on the Argentine not being comfortable outside of Barcelona:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Fergie wasn't disrespectful, he just said Messi wouldn't play as well outside of his Barcelona comfort zone, and as we can all now see, he doesn't.

Things became more heated when both Lineker and Morgan continued to argue passionately about Messi and Ronaldo:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ronaldo's 37 and still banging in wondrous hat-tricks. Messi's 3yrs younger & fading faster than my taste buds after covid - because he's not got his Barca support blanket. The 🐐 debate is over - it's @Cristiano

The former Good Morning Britain host also went on to say that Ronaldo was a better footballer than Maradona, placing the Argentine legend in second place on his all-time list.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Ooooohhhh, someone's getting touchy! It's not my fault Ronaldo's playing so much better than Messi.. ps For the record, I think Maradona's the 2nd best player ever - after @Cristiano

The heated debate between the two soon took an ugly turn as both Lineker and Morgan resorted to some frankly immature insults on Twitter:

Both these legendary attackers have dominated the football world in the last 15 years. While the debate might rage on as to who is better between the two, there is no doubting that both players have cemented their legacy in football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both out of the UEFA Champions League this season

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were eliminated by Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get his name on the scoresheet at Old Trafford in the second leg. The Portuguese superstar came into the game on the back of a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham, but Los Rojiblancos held on firmly to deny both Ronaldo and United a goal in the second leg.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's PSG, on the other hand, were eliminated by a Karim Benzema hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner looked a shadow of his old self as Real Madrid completed a stunning comeback to book their place in the quarter-finals.

This season could definitely mark the end of the Messi-Ronaldo era.

