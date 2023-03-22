"Ronaldo is more of a team player" - Louis van Gaal makes controversial claim in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has weighed in on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate, albeit with a controversial claim. The tactician revealed that he sides with the Portuguese maestro because he is more of a team player than his Argentine counterpart.

The legendary duo continues to split the opinions of footballing figures and spectators alike despite already being in the twilight of their respective careers.

Commenting on the two iconic superstars, Van Gaal hailed them as the best players of their era. He then proceeded to reveal his preference for the Portuguese legend in the GOAT debate.

He told Onda Cero:

"And the big question, Messi or Cristiano? The best players of this period are Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo . Choosing between them is difficult. Ronaldo has more results than Messi in titles. Messi has more individual awards, but Ronaldo is more of a team player. So you have to choose, I'm more of a team coach than an individual player. Messi may be the best football player, but you have to play as a team."

Van Gaal's claim is quite controversial and highly likely to ignite debates among football fans. This is because, contrary to his claim, the Argentine has been recognized to be more of a team player than the Portuguese ace throughout his career.

Lionel Messi consistently drops deep in midfield. He helps in dictating the tempo of the game, distributing passes, and creating chances for his teammates to score. He also has more assists, with 391 for club and country, and has been named the IFFHS Playmaker of the Year on five different occasions.

Recalling when Lionel Messi hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as a predatory striker

The duo have created the biggest player rivalry the sport has witnessed.

Despite their individual differences and rivalry, there's mutual respect between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after all. This could be deduced from the Argentine's comments on his Portuguese counterpart back in 2020.

He said:

"He is a predatory striker, he loves to score, any day he plays he will score. He has many good things as a striker and at the minimum he converts."

When asked if he would pass the ball to Ronaldo if they played together, he replied:

"I guess so, in the end yes."

So far this season, Lionel Messi has made 32 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions, recording 17 goals and 18 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, bagged three goals and two assists for Manchester United before joining Al Nassr in January. He has bagged nine goals and two assists in 10 games for the Saudi Arabian side.

