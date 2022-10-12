"Ronaldo tried to talk to them when he came but he said nobody was interested" - Manchester United superstar praised for screaming at his 'lazy' teammates

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has lauded Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for voicing his displeasure during his team's 6-3 loss at Manchester City on 2 October.

The Red Devils were handed their third Premier League defeat of the season at the Etihad Stadium, courtesy of hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Anthony Martial bagged a brace after coming on as a substitute, while Antony scored one from outside the box.

According to The Sun, Fernandes screamed at his teammates for their lack of desire and effort during the halftime break. Apart from the Portuguese playmaker, summer signing Lisandro Martinez was also vocal inside the away dressing room.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie asserted that Fernandes' outburst was "a good thing" considering the situation:

"When you are getting beaten, it is embarrassing. Fernandes has been there, seen it, done it. Him screaming at players is a good thing. [Cristiano] Ronaldo tried to talk to them when he came but he said nobody was interested. What a scathing thing to be called that."

He continued:

"Fernandes shouting and balling, it is a good thing and they need more of it. It doesn't matter who the manager is. The best manager in the world could not turn that team into winners. There are too many lazy people, too many people not chasing the ball and not doing the basics."

He added:

"They lose the ball and they fling their hands up in the air. It is embarrassing. Players have got to be fighting for their place. They must be lazing about in training. I think the team is all over the place."

Fernandes has been in lackluster form in the ongoing season, registering just one goal and two assists in 11 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will next face Omonia at Old Trafford in their fourth UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday (13 October).

Erik ten Hag furious with Manchester United players for not knowing about club's history

According to The Sun, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was furious with his players for their lack of knowledge about the club's history.

A Manchester United insider revealed:

"He asked them what they knew about the club. When some said they had never been to the museum or only walked through it, he was astounded. He's visited twice since joining this summer."

The source continued:

"He has told all the players they need to make time to go in either before it opens or after it closes, so they can learn more about what it means to represent Manchester United."

