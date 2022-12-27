“Ronaldo trying to sneak in again” – Manchester United fans react to ‘fishy’ glitch about unknown squad member on Premier League app

Manchester United fans have reacted to a player suspiciously named Betinho, not to be mistaken with Cristiano Ronaldo being registered to the team on the Premier League's official app.

Betinho is Portuguese and has been handed the #11 shirt, although he has no picture.

centredevils. @centredevils | The Premier League app shows we have a player named “Betinho” in the squad, it shows the player is from Portugal | The Premier League app shows we have a player named “Betinho” in the squad, it shows the player is from Portugal 🚨🚨| The Premier League app shows we have a player named “Betinho” in the squad, it shows the player is from Portugal 🇵🇹 https://t.co/CnwhJZpW52

The Premier League app details the squad of players in the English top tier, but Betinho's inclusion has drawn bemusement.

The Manchester United squad list no longer lists Ronaldo, who departed the Red Devils by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract in mid-November.

Despite this, supporters joke that the iconic Portuguese is trying to force his way back into the squad.

The former United striker has struggled to find a European suitor since his departure.

It seems highly unlikely that Ronaldo will ever return to Old Trafford again after his explosive interview on the club.

Nevertheless, here are reactions from United fans on Twitter who are poking fun at the bizarre listing of Betinho in their squad:

Manchester United will need to bet on a new attacking signing sooner rather than later.

They suffered a humiliating setback after Liverpool beat them to the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo for an initial £37 million.

Names such as Goncalo Ramos, Victor Osimhen, and Ivan Toney have been touted as potential replacements for Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview on Manchester United feels unnecessary amid the lack of a move to a European side

The Portuguese left Manchester United on a sour note.

Ronaldo shocked the football world when journalist Piers Morgan released a controversial sit-down interview with the legendary forward in November.

The 37-year-old was remarkably scathing in his assessment of the club, including manager Erik ten Hag and former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

The Portuguese claimed that the Red Devils betrayed him by trying to secure a departure for him over the summer.

He also told Morgan that he did not respect Ten Hag because he felt disrespected by the Dutch coach over his treatment this season.

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/nqp4mcXHB0

The iconic striker made 16 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

However, only eight outings were in the starting lineup, and he was afforded more of a bit-part role than ever in his career.

The iconic striker also felt that Rooney and Neville were jealous that he could continue performing into his late thirties amid their criticism of him this season.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers This is how every football fan should think. Club>>>>>>>>>>>players This is how every football fan should think. Club>>>>>>>>>>>players https://t.co/DgUCYhtMdm

It was a sad end to the once-loving relationship between Ronaldo and Manchester United.

He seems to be on the verge of heading to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr reportedly sorting out a medical for the Portuguese attacker.

Hence, he may look back with regret over his interview, given that many of the Old Trafford faithful have had a change of heart over their feelings towards the player.

An amicable departure for the United legend could easily have been sorted.

Poll : 0 votes