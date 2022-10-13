"Ronaldo on TV on", "The whole world is happy" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans ecstatic as Manchester United name extremely strong XI for clash against Omonia 

Manchester United fans are delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo starting for the Red Devils against Omonia Nicosia on October 13 in the UEFA Europa League.

The Portuguese has been handed just four starts in 10 appearances under Erik ten Hag for United this season, three of them in the Europa League.

He has struggled for form, hitting just two goals in those games but did strike last time out for the Red Devils in a 2-1 win over Everton last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to carry the form shown in that victory at Goodison Park into tonight's game against Cypriot minnows Omonia.

The forward lines up in attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony, with the former having bagged a brace in the 3-2 win over Omonia on matchday 3.

Ten Hag has gone with Casemiro and Fred in midfield, with the Brazilian duo given the opportunity to replicate their performances alongside one another for their national side.

Bruno Fernandes joins them in midfield and captains the side on his 138th appearance for the Red Devils.

In defense, Ten Hag has opted to go for Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

David De Gea is chosen in goal and Manchester United will be looking to keep the winning momentum going after wins over Everton and Omonia.

All eyes are on how Cristiano Ronaldo fares given that he scored his 700th club-career goal against the Toffees last weekend.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the Portuguese striker starting against Neil Lennon's Cypriot side:

CanMNT Superfan @CanMNTonly @ManUtd How many goals is Ronaldo going to score? I am guessing two. @ManUtd How many goals is Ronaldo going to score? I am guessing two.

ray_OHS🍂 @ryan_ohs @ManUtd Whoa.. Ronaldo playing again and the whole world is happy @ManUtd Whoa.. Ronaldo playing again and the whole world is happy 😊😀

Janty @CFC_Janty @ManUtd Need Ronaldo to do the SIU today, it’s been way too long @ManUtd Need Ronaldo to do the SIU today, it’s been way too long https://t.co/L2K9qIgNdZ

pure @EnglishAccent2



Viva Ronaldoooooo chant is ready @EuropaLeague Cristiano RonaldoViva Ronaldoooooo chant is ready @EuropaLeague Cristiano Ronaldo Viva Ronaldoooooo chant is ready

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United look to keep pace with Real Sociedad

Ronaldo and co are chasing leaders Sociedad

Manchester United currently trail Group E leaders Sociedad by three points after three matches.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to the La Liga side on matchday 1 so will want to keep the heat on the Spanish outfit with two games remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to continue his goalscoring form and to do so against an Omonia side that are vulnerable at the back.

However, Manchester United will be wary of the attack they pose when on the break.

The likes of Bruno Felipe and Andronikos Kakoullis were tricky attackers to deal with in the 3-2 win on matchday 3.

Malacia in particular will know that he needs to put in a good performance, having been at fault for Omonia's opener in the comeback victory on October 6.

A win for Ten Hag's men pushes them further towards qualification to the knockout stages, although they will keep a close eye on Sociedad's encounter with Sheriff Tiraspol.

Poll : 0 votes