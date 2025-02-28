“Ronaldo was varying his game a lot” - Ex-Manchester United assistant coach on why Ten Hag preferred Martial over Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy has revealed why Erik ten Hag preferred Anthony Martial over Cristiano Ronaldo up front. McCarthy briefly worked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having joined Ten Hag's backroom staff in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo sensationally returned to Manchester United in 2021 after leaving the club in 2009 for Real Madrid. His first season back at Old Trafford was pretty much a hit but things went drastically downhill the following season after Erik ten Hag's appointment.

The Dutch manager did not show enough faith in Ronaldo and often used him from the bench, leading to a fallout. The former Juventus and Real Madrid superstar eventually left the club in January 2023 for Al-Nassr after mutually terminating his deal.

Benni McCarthy has suggested that Ten Hag preferred Anthony Martial up front over Cristiano Ronaldo as he demanded more intense pressing. He insisted that the Portugal international did not suit the Manchester United manager's tactical ideas. McCarthy told Ladbrokes, as quoted by GOAL:

"Erik wanted pressing from the start. And I think Ronaldo, when he came to United, in his early years at Real Madrid, he was able to do what Erik expected him to do, like high press and then still have enough in the tank to get himself into positions to score."

McCarthy added:

"So Ronaldo was varying his game a lot, but it wasn't how Erik wanted to play. So he felt that it just couldn't work. Having Cris in the starting XI wouldn’t work with the way we wanted to play, and that's why Erik preferred Anthony Martial."

Ronaldo only featured 16 times across competitions under Ten Hag, starting 10 times. He contributed with three goals and two assists under the Dutchman during the 2022-23 season before leaving halfway through the campaign.

Manchester United great wants Red Devils to sign Liverpool star

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has urged the Red Devils to sign struggling Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez. The Uruguay international's future has been subject to speculation in recent months due to his lack of end product.

Although Yorke acknowledged that Nunez has plenty of room for improvement, he believes the 25-year-old has the right attitude in his locker. He opined that Manchester United should take a chance on Nunez if he is made available by their arch rivals. Yorke told Metro:

"I would be brave, and take a look at Darwin Nunez, if Liverpool make him available. He’s got a little roughness around the edges. United need somebody up there who can be the top man – they’re missing a player who’s got that belief and confidence. Who’s got that swagger to be the main man at Man United. I would take a punt on that guy. He’s still 25. He’s got a physical presence not too many people have."

He added:

"You’re not going to get Isak. He would look at Man United and might think about it if they come in, but he will want to go to Liverpool or maybe Arsenal, but if Liverpool want you with what’s happening there, it’s an easy choice to make. The transfer market is a game of chess. Moves open up opportunities. Nunez could be on the market if Liverpool look to bring in a forward this summer. If they sign, one someone’s got to be offloaded to balance the books. If they’re going to offload Nunez, I will say to United take a serious look at him."

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sanction an exit for Darwin Nunez this summer who cost them a club-record £85 million fee in 2022. He has scored just 39 times in 132 appearances while producing 22 assists having often made headlines for high-profile misses.

