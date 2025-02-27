"I would take a punt on that guy" - Manchester United legend wants club to sign Liverpool star this summer

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke believes the Red Devils should try to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. He claims that the Uruguayan striker can become better and added that the forward is always confident on the pitch, unlike the strikers at Old Trafford.

Yorke said to CasinoBeats that Isak is the best target but the Newcastle United star is unlikely to join United. He believes that Nunez would be a good option if Liverpool made him available and said via Metro:

"I would be brave, and take a look at Darwin Nunez, if Liverpool make him available. He’s got a little roughness around the edges. United need somebody up there who can be the top man – they’re missing a player who’s got that believe and confidence. Who’s got that swagger to be the main man at Man United. I would take a punt on that guy. He’s still 25. He’s got a physical presence not too many people have."

"You’re not going to get Isak. He would look at Man United and might think about it if they come in, but he will want to go to Liverpool or maybe Arsenal, but if Liverpool want you with what’s happening there, it’s an easy choice to make.

"The transfer market is a game of chess. Moves open up opportunities. Nunez could be on the market if Liverpool look to bring in a forward this summer. If they sign, one someone’s got to be offloaded to balance the books. If they’re going to offload Nunez, I will say to United take a serious look at him."

Reports have suggested that Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez this summer. The Reds are looking to refresh their squad and are ready to part ways with the €100 million signing after a poor run at the club. He's recorded 39 goals and 22 assists in 132 games for the Merseysiders.

Manchester United striker are not good enough, says Dwight Yorke

Dwight Yorke told CasinoBeats that Rasmus Hojlund is not close to being the main striker for Manchester United. He said that the Danish star has not shown his potential and is unlikely to have the caliber to lead the attack in the future. He said via Metro:

"Even if you’re a prospect, you’ve got to show why you’re a prospect. Hojlund, I’m yet to see anything that suggests he’s the future number nine for Manchester United. He’s not even close."

Rasmus Hojlund has also been linked with an exit, with Serie A clubs said to be interested in signing the forward. The Manchester United star joined from Atalanta and has been linked with Napoli and Juventus.

