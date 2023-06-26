“Ronaldo version of de Paul” - Fans feel Manchester United man is Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's bodyguard as trio spotted holidaying

Fans think Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have a new bodyguard in the form of Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese right-back appears to have been snapped on holiday with Ronaldo, 38, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, 29. A photo has surfaced on social media of the Red Devils full-back appearing to be enjoying the off-season with the legendary forward.

In the picture Rodriguez is seen with a phone in hand turning the other way while Dalot is sitting looking in the opposite direction. One fan posted the photo and asked:

"Is that who I think it is."

A @IconicCristiano Is that who I think it is Is that who I think it is 😂😂😭😭 https://t.co/lV3FGcw8mZ

Dalot and Cristiano Ronaldo have built a strong relationship from their time together with Portugal and Manchester United. The former Red Devils striker lavished praise on his fellow countryman last year, saying (via talkSPORT):

"He is young, but he is very, very professional. And I’m not doubting that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent and is very professional."

It seems that the legendary forward is getting plenty of protection from his Selecao das Quinas teammates.

It was just this past week when Manchester City defender Ruben Dias was seen preventing a pitch invader from getting to Ronaldo. The iconic striker bagged a goal on his record 200th appearance for Portugal.

If it is Dalot that is holidaying it up with Ronaldo the pair are likely in Mallorca. Majorca Daily Bulletin points to pictures recently posted by the Al Nassr frontman and Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram. They state their relaxing photos on a yacht 'looks like it is off Formentor in the north east of the island'.

Fans have reacted hilariously to the photo that has suggested the duo have linked up on holiday together. One fan compared the security Dalot is giving his former Manchester United teammate to that of Rodrigo De Paul who is often protective of Lionel Messi:

"Dalot’s the Ronaldo version of De paul ffs."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the photo doing the rounds:

kuna @UtdKuna What's Dalot doing at Ronaldo's family vacations 🤣 What's Dalot doing at Ronaldo's family vacations 🤣 https://t.co/LlLsbtcfGT

MrOpare @mista_opare @IconicCristiano They are very good friends since he returned to united @IconicCristiano They are very good friends since he returned to united

Georgina Rodriguez pushed for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United

Georgina Rodriguez wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for the second time in his career last November. The iconic forward came to a mutual agreement with the Red Devils to terminate his contract.

There were many issues that ensued during Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford. He joined an underperforming side but some argue that his arrival was consequential on the team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was putting together.

Ronaldo lashed out at Manchester United in a damning interview with Piers Morgan last October. This ultimately led to his departure but he was also reportedly advised to do so by his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

SPORT reported back in July 2022 that the influencer wanted to return to Spain and ideally Madrid. The couple first met while the Portuguese legend was at Real Madrid in 2016. He was firing in the goals for Los Blancos while she worked as a shop assistant in a Gucci store.

However, a return to Madrid didn't happen for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. They instead headed to the Middle East with the legendary striker joining Al Nassr.

