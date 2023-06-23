“The new bodyguard of Cristiano Ronaldo” – Fan footage of Portugal star protecting Ronaldo from pitch invader during Iceland game goes viral

A clip of Ruben Dias protecting Cristiano Ronaldo from a pitch invader during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland has gone viral.

Ronaldo may not need to look any further for security as he seems to have found a new bodyguard in the form of Dias. The Portuguese icon made his record 200th international appearance in a 1-0 win over Iceland on Tuesday (June 10).

The Al Nassr forward scored a dramatic winner in the 89th minute to keep Portugal on course for the European Championships next year. He also took his goal tally to 123 goals in 200 games for Selecao.

However, while Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated, a fan ran onto the pitch at Laugardalsvöllur. He headed straight for the iconic forward but Dias would soon prevent that.

The Manchester City defender grabbed the fan by the shirt, pulling him back before security soon took control. However, Dias has earned plaudits for his involvement in stopping the pitch invader.

A Twitter fan account of Ronaldo's @CristianoXtra posted the incident. They captioned it:

"Ruben Dias - The new bodyguard of Cristiano Ronaldo."

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Ruben Dias - The new bodyguard of Cristiano Ronaldo.



Ruben Dias - The new bodyguard of Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/WFIrxjKjhs

Dias has been a stalwart for both Portugal and City this past year. He has helped Roberto Martinez's side remain perfect in Group J of their European qualifiers. They are yet to concede a goal, winning four out of four games.

The Portuguese defender was also instrumental as Pep Guardiola's side won a remarkable continental treble. He made 43 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 21 clean sheets.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to making his 200th international appearance for Portugal

Ronaldo can't stop making history.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to set records even in the latter stages of his career. The iconic forward is the only player in history to reach 200 international caps and he was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram after the victory over Iceland to express his pride in reaching 200 appearances. He uploaded a montage of some of his most memorable moments with Selecao, writing:

"𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 with the same commitment, dedication, and responsibility, just like the first time I played with this jersey. I am here, continuing to score, pursuing my dream and giving my all for the team and for our country. Por amor a Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo is also the record holder for the most amount of international goals with 123. He broke the previous holder Ali Daei's record of 109 goals with Iran in 2021.

The legendary striker won the European Championships in 2016. He seems intent on doing so again next year in Germany.

Poll : 0 votes