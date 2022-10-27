“Ronaldo will be back with a point to prove” – Gabriel Agbonlahor makes prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Sheriff 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor predicted a 3-0 win for Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo might make a comeback for the Red Devils in their UEFA Europa League clash against FC Sheriff on Thursday (27 October).

Ronaldo is back in training with the United first team after being suspended for the team's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday (22 October).

The suspension was a result of his tantrums during the game against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20. United won the Premier League clash by a scoreline of 2-0 in a performance that many deemed to be the side's best under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese, however, refused to come on as a late substitute and walked down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle was blown. He was charged with breaching the disciplinary code and was subsequently made to train with the club's under-21 side.

The five-time Ballon d'Or is back training with the first team, and Ten Hag has suggested that he remains an important piece of his puzzle. Ronaldo has not been at his best this season, scoring only two goals and providing one assist in 12 games. Agbonlahor insisted that the Portuguese will have extra fire in his belly to make a point against FC Sheriff.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always! 💪🏽 https://t.co/fB6HMHEmX9

Agbonlahor picked the Red Devils to register a 3-0 win in their upcoming UEFA Europa League game. He told talkSPORT:

"Manchester United have got players that need to perform, Ronaldo will be back with a point to prove after what he’s been through in the last week. So, I'm going to go man United to win 3-0."

Is Cristiano Ronaldo an important part of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best for Manchester United this season. However, part of his lack of form could be as a result of the player missing the preseason.

The Red Devils have been performing better with him on the sidelines rather than him being in the lineup. This has raised the question of whether the former Real Madrid attacker fits into Ten Hag's plans anymore.

The Dutch manager, however, said that the Portuguese forward is back in the squad for the game against Sheriff. He told the media (via manutd.com):

"It's not difficult, but I think we set everything and we answered all the questions. So he was out for one game and now he is back in the squad as usual."

Poll : 0 votes