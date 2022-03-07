"Shame on them" - Roy Keane calls Manchester United's performance in derby defeat as 'unforgivable'

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed the players for their derby defeat against Manchester City and tagged the performance as 'unforgivable.'

The gulf between the two Manchester clubs was evident on Sunday as the current Premier League leaders cruised to a 4-1 win.

Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Cityzens. However, Jadon Sancho's wonderful goal in the 22nd minute got United back in the game and gave some hope of a fightback to the fans.

However, De Bruyne restored the advantage for City and a brilliant second half performance from Pep Guardiola's side saw Riyad Mahrez score two brilliant goals in the 68th and 90th minute to secure all three points.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane launched a scathing attack on the players while analyzing the game, saying that the players gave up far too easily in an 'unforgivable' performance. Keane also said he was left scratching his head as the players stopped running.

"The worst thing you can say about Man Utd is that they gave up, in any game to give up is unforgivable really. The beauty with top level sports is that there is no hiding place, I know United have come here in the last couple of years and done well but we saw all of United’s shortcomings today," said Keane.

The former United skipper also said the attention may shift to Ralf Rangnick and his decisions, and the spotlight should be firmly on the players.

He went on to claim that the performance was 'shameful' considering that it was a Manchester derby.

"I’m getting frustrated watching it because I can forgive mistakes but you’ve got to run back, there’s fix or six players that should never play for Man Utd again – shameful, shameful that you can’t run back, can’t put your body on the line. Man Utd – a derby match today, sub’s coming on and you’re hoping they’ll have an impact but they're not ready to run around."

"City weren’t at their very best, they didn’t have to be at their very best – a bit like the game at Old Trafford, they gave up and shame on them," said Keane.

Manchester United will have to quickly regroup as they square off against Tottenham Hotspur in their next game.

The derby defeat has dented Manchester United's top 4 hopes

The defeat to City has delivered a massive blow to Manchester United's top 4 hopes in the Premier League. The Red Devils find themselves a point behind Arsenal, having played three games more than the Londoners.

While there are still a lot of games to be played, time seems to be running out for United and they will need to quickly regroup from this embarrassing defeat.

Improved performance against Tottenham will be needed for Manchester United as they also have their Champions League second leg tie against Atletico Madrid coming up.

Edited by Alan John