Roy Keane claims Arsenal overpaid for summer signing, evaluates Gunners' Premier League title chances

Roy Keane says that Arsenal have overpaid for Declan Rice while questioning whether they have what it takes to win the Premier League.

The Gunners won this season's curtain raiser and got their hands on silverware. They beat Manchester City 4-1 in a shootout in the Community Shield following a 1-1 draw on Sunday (August 6).

Keane was part of ITV's coverage for the clash between Arsenal and last season's treble winners at Wembley. He alluded to their collapse in the 2022-23 title race (via The Mirror):

"They got themselves into a decent position last year, but they came up short physically and mentally, strength in depth."

The Manchester United legend continued by questioning the Gunners' title credentials:

"I'm not sure yet. Just because they finished second last year and strengthened their squad with good signings, doesn't automatically mean you're going to make that next step. They'll learn from their mistakes, of course, and they've now got strength in depth."

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Rice, 24, from West Ham United for £105 million. City also bid for the English midfielder but felt his price tag was too high. Keane gave his take on the transfer:

"They have obviously paid way too much for him. He's certainly not worth over £100 million! But a really good player. We will find out over the next year or two how good Declan is."

The northern Irishman continued by explaining that Rice needs to now prove he can excel at the top level:

"He turns up every weeks. He is a big strong boy. We have talked about that physicality they lacked that in the last month or two. Has he got that really top quality in terms of seeing a pass and getting nine or 10 goals? We'll soon find out."

The Gunners fell five points short of eventual champions City last season. They held an eight-point lead over them at the turn of the year. Hence, Mikel Arteta has dipped into his transfer kitty and lured Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz to the Emirates.

Arsenal's Declan Rice shone for West Ham United last season

Declan Rice became a fan-favorite at West Ham.

Rice was key for West Ham last season as he captained the Hammers to UEFA Europa Conference League glory. The English midfielder has consistently been one of the best-performing talents in the Premier League.

He featured 50 times across competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists. The England international has also become an integral member of Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad.

Rice has earned 43 caps for England, scoring three goals. He was crucial for Southgate's side during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is now tasked with becoming Arsenal's midfield anchor.