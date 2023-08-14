Roy Keane delivers grim verdict on Liverpool and Chelsea after 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that Chelsea would be the happier side after the 1-1 draw against Liverpool. He thinks both sides were average in the second half and were overall 'quite poor'.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Axel Disasi in the first half saw Chelse and Liverpool play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13. The two sides have been battling off the pitch for midfielders Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but had to share the points in their season opener.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said that both sides were poor in the game and the second half was just average. He said:

"I think Chelsea will be [the happier side], especially after the poorer start that they had. I think Liverpool weren't particularly good and they both looked like two fairly average teams in the second half. I think Pochttino will be happy though with his new signings, but the first half I enjoyed, the second half I thought overall was quite poor."

Chelsea have reportedly won the race for Caicedo, while the Lavia saga is set to enter the final stages.

Jurgen Klopp 'OK' with Liverpool's draw at Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool's draw at Chelsea was a fair result as the game could have ended with either side winning. He thinks they started well but allowed the Blues to get back into the game and that helped the hosts get their goal.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp said that the Reds lost the ball unnecessarily and were lucky that Ben Chilwell was offside when he scored minutes after the Blues drew level. He said:

"I'm OK with a point. I saw the game, so I know who could've won... we could've lost as well, that's how it is. I think they had the last chance of the game, right? That would've been a great moment to finish it off. But we had a really good start into the game, [I] liked that a lot. Everything was there what we were working on. [We] scored two wonderful goals, one disallowed for offside, was really close. The build-up to that goal anyway was absolutely top-class. But then we opened the door for Chelsea. We lost the ball in one or two situations which was unnecessary and I think the second goal was around a set-piece. I'm not 100 per cent sure."

Mohamed Salah also found the back of the net during the first half, but it was ruled offside. The Egyptian's goal would have put the Reds in a commanding position as they would have been 2-0 up.