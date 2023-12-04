Roy Keane evaluates Manchester City's Premier League title chances after losing ground to Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester United icon Roy Keane expressed doubts over Manchester City's Premier League title-winning chances after they lost ground to Arsenal and Liverpool on Sunday, December 3.

The Cityzens were held to their third Premier League draw in a row after an entertaining game against Tottenham Hotspur finished 3-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool enjoyed better fortune on the day, coming from behind to defeat Fulham 4-3. On the other hand, Arsenal showed great resilience to defeat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday.

Manchester City have now fallen behind both their rivals in the Premier League table. They are third in the standings with 30 points from 14 games, one point behind Liverpool, and three points behind Arsenal.

While it's too early in the season to make any conclusions, Roy Keane believes Arsenal and Liverpool are now in better positions to win the title. He told Sky Sports (via METRO):

"I certainly wouldn’t bet against Man City, but I am starting to become doubtful about City winning that title. There’s a reason it hasn’t been won four years in a row because keeping those levels up, that hunger, desire, you get a few injuries, some of the top boys coming off it."

He added:

"But certainly Arsenal and Liverpool I’m looking at, especially Arsenal with the strength and depth they’ve got and the experience of last year."

Manchester City haven't quite reached the levels they showed last season to win the treble. They have won nine games in the league, but have already drawn three and lost two. However, they have won three league titles in a row and are still the favorites to win the league this season.

Who performed the best for Manchester City during their 3-3 draw against Tottenham?

Manchester City were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was (as per FotMob).

Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead in the sixth minute. However, his own goal three minutes later leveled the scores. Phil Foden netted in the 31st minute to give City the lead but Giovani Lo Celso equalized in the 69th minute with a fine strike.

Jack Grealish thought he had secured all three points for the Cityzens in the 81st minute but Dejan Kulusevski's heroic header nine minutes later ensured the game ended 3-3.

Julian Alvarez was given the highest rating (8.5) of any player on the pitch. The Argentine provided one assist, created seven big chances, made seven recoveries, and completed 100% of his dribbles.