Roy Keane and Gary Neville predict result for Manchester City vs Manchester United PL clash

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have offered their prediction for the Red Devils' Premier League trip to Manchester City on Sunday (March 3).

Both sides are coming off midweek wins in the FA Cup fifth round. While United huffed and puffed their way to a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, City walloped Luton Town 6-2, with Erling Haaland scoring five times.

City are also flying high in the Premier League, just one point off leaders Liverpool (60) after 26 games. Erik ten Hag's United, meanwhile, are eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (52).

On The Overlap (as per TBR), Keane said:

“3-1. Let’s go 3-1 City" before telling Neville: "Don’t be copying us now!”

"I was going to say 3-1," the former right-back said. "It’s probably about right. I’d like to have United with a goal, to be fair… just something! I’ve not predicted United will lose on this yet.”

It's pertinent to note that Manchester City won the October reverse 3-0 at Old Trafford, with Haaland bagging a brace and Phil Foden the other.

With Pep Guardiola's side winning five of their last six Manchester derbies, they will fancy their chances of a league double against their illustrious cross-town rivals.

When was the last time Manchester United won at Manchester City?

Manchester Unted are in the midst of an underwhelming season. They have stumbled to 15 defeats across competitions, with 10 of them coming in the league.

Their recent head-to-head record with Manchester City doesn't inspire much confidence either. Erik ten Hag's side have lost their last three trips to the Etihad, where their last win was a 2-0 in March 2021 in the league.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw sunk the Cityzens, whose 21-game winning streak across competitions got snapped. It also meant that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side extended their unbeaten record in Premier League away games to 22, a mark that was bettered only by Arsenal (23) at that time.

Notwithstanding Manchester United's current form, they hold the record for the longest unbeaten streak away from home in the Premier League - 28 games between February 2020 and October 2021.

