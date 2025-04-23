Roy Keane gives one reason why Kevin De Bruyne could make surprise switch to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has jokingly claimed that Kevin De Bruyne could join the Old Trafford outfit after leaving Manchester City as a free agent this summer.

Ad

De Bruyne, 33, will end his decade-long stint at his current club this June after the defending Premier League champions' decision to not offer the Belgian a new deal. As a result, he has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in the United States and Saudi Arabia of late.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During an interaction on Sky Sports, ex-Manchester City star Shay Given insisted that Pep Guardiola's side might end up regretting their decision. He said (h/t Mirror):

"Kevin will admit he is not at his peak but you can see he still has a lot to offer. He can turn up at another Premier League club and that is a concern for City."

Ad

Roy Keane suggested De Bruyne could join Manchester United, saying:

"United? He wouldn't have to move house."

Despite being in the final stages of his career, De Bruyne is still regarded one of the top midfielders in the world. He has scored five goals and laid out eight assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Manchester City in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

Brazilian backed to join Manchester United

Earlier this week, famed journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Manchester United are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha. They are keen to trigger the Brazilian's £62.5 million exit clause in the summer.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Gary Neville asserted that Cunha could prove to be an excellent signing for his former club. He said (h/t Metro):

"They're desperate in that position, he would suit the system. They've let Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford go, they're playing with [Alejandro] Garnacho at the moment but that leaves them lopsided. They need someone who can beat players, someone who is equally as good at running through the middle with the ball. They need to score goals, Manchester United."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cunha, who penned a deal until 2029 with his team earlier this year, has been in sensational form this season. The 25-year-old has registered 14 goals and four assists in 28 Premier League outings for Wolves, who are 15th in the league table now.

Should the former Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig star join the Red Devils, he would emerge as a crucial starter for them. He would likely start in a number 10 role in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More