"Roy Keane and I would have never put up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics" - Ex-Manchester United star insists Portuguese superstar should leave Old Trafford

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude in recent weeks has left many unimpressed as the Portuguese continues to try to force a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince has stated that he and ex-teammate Roy Keane wouldn't have tolerated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's antics.

Ronaldo is looking to part ways with Manchester United this summer as he remains eager to participate in the UEFA Champions League this season. The attacker has appeared unsettled since rejoining the squad last month, with his body language being scrutinized by the media.

Paul Ince has claimed that the Portuguese would have had problems if the likes of himself, Roy Keane and Steve Bruce were still in the dressing room at Old Trafford. He also reiterated that the player needs to leave Manchester United amid rumors of his imminent departure.

The Englishman told BoyleSports Premier League (via Daily Star):

"Roy Keane and I would have never put up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics. Cristiano Ronaldo has to leave Man United. If he was in the Man United dressing room when I was playing with the likes of Roy Keane and Steve Bruce, we wouldn't be putting up with him and he wouldn't be getting away with anything."

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag shocked many when he left Ronaldo out of the starting line-up for the clash with Liverpool on Monday (August 22). The decision paid off, with the Red Devils earning an unlikely 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Paul Ince has applauded the Dutchman's decision, claiming that it shows that the club can survive without the Portuguese. According to Ince, Ronaldo's antics are a distraction and his arch-rival Lionel Messi wouldn't act in such a manner. He said:

"Leaving Ronaldo out of the starting 11 was so important because it shows people that there can be life without Ronaldo. He’s been a distraction for everyone at Man United. He hasn’t had the desired effect that everyone thought he would and you wouldn’t see Lionel Messi acting the way he has at times."

Manchester United must make a decision on Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave Manchester United in the coming days.

There are just six days left until the end of the summer transfer window. That means United are running out of time to reach a resolution with Ronaldo over his future.

The Red Devils need to decide on whether to keep the attacker at Old Trafford or sell him to another club. United's latest signing Casemiro, who was Ronaldo's teammate at Real Madrid, wants the Portuguese star to stay at Old Trafford. The midfielder told ESPN Brasil:

"We are talking about one of the best players of all time. He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us."

Manchester United will next be in Premier League action away to Southampton on Saturday (August 27).

