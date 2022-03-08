"Roy Keane was kind" - Chris Sutton names 10 Manchester United players who should be sold in the summer

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton believes Roy Keane was being kind when he said “five or six” players should never play for Manchester United again.

The Red Devils were criticized by Keane for a lackluster second-half display in their Premier League encounter against Manchester City on March 6. Ralf Rangnick’s side suffered a heavy 4-1 derby defeat that saw them lose ground in the race for a top-four finish.

Several Manchester United players left a lot to be desired in a tepid second-half display. Sutton pointed out that as many as ten players should be sold.

The players on his list included defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Alex Telles. Midfielders Fred, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba also made the cut, as did Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Among those who played the match against City, Sutton felt only Anthony Elanga, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were worth holding on to.

He wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

“I might be the first person to ever utter these words but here goes: Roy Keane was kind. He said 'five or six' should never play for Manchester United again. I’d say that’s modest.”

The former forward explained that Paul Pogba has been too inconsistent and needs to do more:

“Pogba's time in a red shirt is up. There have been too many distractions and I don't think we can say it's been a success. He can go from being a world-beater to a passenger way too easily. Too many times we've said he could do more, given the talents he possesses.”

England duo Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire too have been off the boil recently. Sutton explained why the club should move on from them:

“Reports have suggested he [Rashford] wants out. If that’s the case, off you pop. If Rashford is looking for someone to blame for his United career going downhill then he should look at himself.”

On Maguire, he wrote:

“Maguire’s £80m move to United hasn’t worked out. He’s not the Virgil van Dijk they hoped he was.”

Manchester United have an important summer ahead

Manchester United have enough financial resources to survive without the revenue generated from securing UEFA Champions League football for next season. However, their absence from the competition could have ramifications with respect to recruitment.

As Sutton rightly pointed out, the Red Devils have players who have the talent, but are far too inconsistent at times.

The likes of Rashford and Pogba are examples that stand out. Missing out on Champions League football might make it hard for the club to attract proven world class players.

However, given the situation the club are in right now, they are perhaps better off with players who can put in a shift.

It remains to be seen what kind of direction the club will take in the summer, with Rangnick set to leave his interim position for a consulting role. A potential squad overhaul cannot be discounted if the club's disappointing performances continue.

