Roy Keane and lan Wright predict result as Manchester City prepare to host Manchester United in Premier League

Roy Keane and Ian Wright have revealed their predictions as Manchester City are set to host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Etihad on Sunday, September 14.

The former Manchester United midfielder and Wright sat down to predict the outcome of the encounter in the latest episode of The Overlap podcast.

Keane believes that the Red Devils and their local rivals would share the spoils at the end of the encounter. He initially predicted a 2-2 draw but changed his forecast to a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Wright predicted that Manchester United would take all three points in the Manchester derby. The Red Devils have been better than their local rivals in the Premier League this term.

Ruben Amorim's side has registered one win, one draw, and one loss. Meanwhile, Manchester City were only able to register a win in their first Premier League game of the 2025-26 term. Pep Guardiola's men suffered defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton in their second and third league games of the season.

Manchester United ranked ninth in the standings, having picked up four points from three league games. Meanwhile, City have only secured three points out of a possible nine and are ranked 13th in the league table.

"He will not be available" - Manchester City confirms that Omar Marmoush will miss the derby against Manchester United this weekend

Omar Marmoush will miss City's derby against Manchester United this weekend. The forward reportedly suffered a knee injury while he was on international duty with Egypt.

Manchester City confirmed the 26-year-old's injury in a recent statement (via GOAL):

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Omar Marmoush has sustained a knee injury whilst on international duty with Egypt. The City striker suffered the injury in the early stages of Egypt’s World Cup qualifying match with Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening. Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation. Everyone at City wishes Omar a speedy recovery."

Marmoush has been a key player, having featured in all of City's Premier League encounters this season. Thus, his absence could arguably be a huge blow for Pep Guardiola's side, who will be looking to secure all three points.

