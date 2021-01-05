Roy Keane makes Liverpool title prediction following Southampton defeat 

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane feels Liverpool will go on to retain the Premier League title despite their slip-up at Southampton.

The Reds dropped points against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side on Monday, after former Liverpool player Danny Ings netted in the second minute of the game to hand Southampton the win.

The forward was alert and pounced on a Trent Alexander-Arnold error in the opening minutes of the game. While Southampton defended wonderfully, Liverpool were equally disappointing in the final third. As a result, Liverpool are now only ahead of Manchester United in the PL table on goal difference. The Old Trafford side also have a game in hand.

After losing their opening 2 games of the league season, Southampton have lost just 2 of their last 15 games in the competition.



Hasenhüttl is doing an unbelievable job. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YJoOfDsDmj — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 4, 2021

Roy Keane, however, believes Jurgen Klopp and co. can retain the title. The Irishman had his say on Sky Sports after the game.

"On the title? I'm sticking with Liverpool. I think City and United are doing really well. It's certainly the most exciting looking league season we've seen in the last 15-20 years. There's also Leicester and Tottenham," said Keane.

Liverpool have only collected two points from their last three league matches, and have gone 258 minutes without finding the back of the net.

Liverpool and both Manchester clubs involved in this year's title race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with an emotional Ralph Hasenhuttl after the game.

The Reds only fell to their second defeat of the season against Southampton. Regardless of their recent blip in form, Liverpool are one of the frontrunners in the title race.

Whilst having a world-class team is one key aspect of their success, they are the only team besides Manchester City to have shown the mentality required to produce consistent results over a significant period of time.

Not the way we wanted to start the new year but we keep going like we always do. Down to us to change it. pic.twitter.com/33oMhKqgT7 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 5, 2021

Manchester United appear to one of the teams in the mix, at present, owing to their upturn. Keane feels they are right in the mix with Liverpool if they can maintain a positive run of games at home.

"If they keep winning football matches, yes. We were really critical of them at the start of the season - well I was, and rightly so because their home form was so bad. It was shocking, some of their performances and results," said Keane.

Liverpool have a chance to regain ground on the title race when they take on Aston Villa on January 8th. They will also face Manchester United in a much-awaited fixture on January 17th, a clash that could mould the title race.

