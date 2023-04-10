Roy Keane names his Premier League title favorites between Arsenal and Manchester City following the Gunners' 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Manchester City are slight favorites over Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. He paid homage to their experience and world-class squad after the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, April 9.

Arsenal had the opportunity to go eight points clear at the top of the table last night prior to their clash against Liverpool. They had the perfect start, going 2-0 up before the 30th minute.

However, they struggled to maintain their momentum in front of the Anfield faithful and had to hold onto a 2-2 draw. An important one-point gain ensured they held a six-point lead over Manchester City with 73 points, however, the Cityzens do have a game in hand.

The Gunners are set to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26 in a mammoth tie that could potentially decide the fate of the season. If Pep Guardiola's side were to win all their remaining games, they would win the title.

Roy Keane recently shared his verdict on the title race, during a chat with Sky Sports:

"The only way you keep pointing towards City is because they've been down this road before, over the last few years they've been getting over the line particularly when a brilliant Liverpool team have been pushing them, that's why you'd be edging towards them, you'd only say City are slight favorites.

"The big game coming up soon is when Arsenal go to City, I still think Arsenal are capable of going to City and getting a result. But the team that's hunting them down is one of the best teams we've ever seen in the Premier League, I think they're an unbelievable team, brilliant striker, brilliant manager, team with vast experience and world-class players."

He added:

"That's why you's still feel City are slight favorites but I think Arsenal's point today could end up being a huge point for them."

The onus will now be on Manchester City to remain consistent in the nine games they have remaining. It won't be anything new for them as they eclipsed Liverpool to the title by one point in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, showing they can handle the pressure.

Who do Arsenal and Manchester City play next in the Premier League?

With the title race building up to what should be a thrilling finish between the Gunners and Cityzens, let's take a look at who each side plays next:

Arsenal are set to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on April 16. David Moyes' side are currently 14th in the standings with just 30 points and are struggling for form, having won just two of their last five league games.

Manchester City will take on Leicester City next at the Etihad Stadium on April 15. The Foxes will be without Brendan Rodgers after the former manager was dismissed last week. They are currently 19th and are in a relegation battle now, having lost four of their last five league games.

