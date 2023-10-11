Roy Keane offers stern response on who will win Premier League title after ‘worst’ Manchester City display during Arsenal defeat

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane believes Manchester City will still win the 2023-24 Premier League title despite losing 1-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8.

Mikel Arteta and Co. were able to defeat Manchester City, limiting Pep Guardiola's side to just four shots in total, their lowest tally in over half a decade. The Gunners are now second in the league table with 20 points after eight games, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

On the other hand, City are third with 18 points but are by no means out of the title race. Liverpool round off the top four, having accumulated 17 points.

On a recent episode of The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast on YouTube, Gary Neville asked Roy Keane if Man City's defeat meant his prediction changed:

"Arsenal and Manchester City where we at with it? Does it change your mind Roy in terms of where you were at the start of the season around City?"

Keane replied:

"No, it was probably the worst I've seen City play definitely. Obviously, having a difficult spell. Listen, Arsenal hung in there and maybe just did it."

"It was a cagey game, I thought it was really poor quality but it was edgy but I wouldn't be certainly writing Man City off when you look at the two league games last year. Man City was so far ahead so yeah definitely progress for Arsenal but I wouldn't change my mind in terms of who I think will win the league I will stick with City."

Manchester City will be aiming to retain their title, having won the treble last season. They have been a force to be reckoned with in recent years, having won five Premier League titles over the past six seasons.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya gives verdict on his relationship with teammates after Manchester City win

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya recently admitted he needs more time in order to slowly build more of a relationship with his teammates after he helped the Gunners secure a 1-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners signed David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford this summer for £3 million. A purchase option of £27 million was also included in the deal.

Despite initially being back-up to Aaron Ramsdale, Arteta made the bold decision to make Raya the Gunners' starting shot-stopper last month.

The 28-year-old has looked decent to date, keeping four clean sheets in six appearances. When asked about building a relationship with the squad, Raya replied (via Arsenal's official website):

"Obviously, we’re growing every single day, it’s still early days. I just need some more game time to get the relationship with them. Obviously, they’re great footballers, every single player has helped me to adapt to the team as much as possible, likewise with the staff."

Raya is expected to keep his position in the starting XI against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 21, after the international break.