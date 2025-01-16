Roy Keane predicts who among Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham will reach Carabao Cup final and win trophy this season

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has predicted Liverpool and Newcastle United will make the final of the Carabao Cup over Arsenal and Tottenham. All four teams have played out the first legs of their respective semi-final fixtures.

The Gunners go to St. James' Park two goals down for the second leg of this tie on February 5. Meanwhile, the Reds face Spurs at Anfield for the second leg but head into this match after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

However, Keane is of the opinion that the Merseyside outfit will overcome this deficit while Arsenal will fail to beat the Magpies by a big scoreline. He said on the Stick to Football podcast (via TBR Football):

Trending

"Newcastle-Liverpool final. Liverpool will beat Spurs at home, surely.”

It isn't surprising to see Keane predict Liverpool to turn around their fortunes in this match, given their imperious form in the Premier League this season. Arne Slot and Co. are sitting top of the tree in the English top-flight standings, while Spurs are struggling in 13th.

With a two-goal cushion, Keane's prediction in favor of Newcastle United also seems reasonable, given their recent run of form. They've managed to win their last nine encounters across competitions.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta's team haven't had the best start to 2025, having won just two of their five matches in all competitions this year.

David Raya makes comment on title race with Liverpool after Arsenal win north London derby

David Raya

Arsenal could well be back in the title race after managing to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday (January 15). The Gunners came from a goal down and netted twice before the break.

Now, Mikel Arteta's side are second on the table, four points behind the Reds, who have a game in hand. Speaking about the title race after the match, David Raya said (via Standard):

“It’s just too early to think about the end of the season and the title race and everything. It’s, like you said, three weeks ago people are saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands.

“It’s just football and everything changes in two, three games. We just have to focus ourselves. Try to win every game and we will see where we are at the end of the season.”

Up next for Arsenal is a Premier League match against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (January 18). The visitors are seventh in the Premier League standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback