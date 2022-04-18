Roy Keane predicts winner of Liverpool vs Chelsea FA Cup final

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has backed Liverpool to triumph over Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on May 14. The Reds will head into the final on the back of an impressive 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the first semi-final. Chelsea, on the other hand, cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday in the second semi-final.

Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup this season. The Reds currently sit in second place in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester City, and have progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side have the chance to complete the quadruple this season. Chelsea currently sit in third place in the league table.

They were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid. The Blues are therefore likelier to be the fresher of the two teams when they meet at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final due to the Reds' hectic fixture list. Roy Keane, however, believes Jurgen Klopp's side has the quality and squad depth to overcome Tuchel's side on May 14.

"I think Liverpool's squad is stronger now [than Man City's]. I think so. More quality off the bench, particularly in their attacking players. I know they've got the momentum at the moment and City at still quality," Keane told ITV as per Metro.

"But in terms of the strength in depth. I think we saw that yesterday. Obviously they had to make one or two more changes because of the midweek game. But I think their squad is better. If any team's going to beat Liverpool this season it'll have to be some effort. The feel good factor, the quality of the players. They look sharp, they look strong, great squad, great manager, they'll take a lot of stopping."

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino have scored 78 goals amongst them for the Reds this season. The arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto during the January transfer window has strengthened the Merseyside club's attack even further. Jurgen Klopp's side therefore possess the quality to outscore any opposition.

Liverpool must be wary of the Chelsea threat

Liverpool are widely considered one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. The Reds have gone eight games unbeaten in all competitions since their loss to Inter Milan in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Despite their recent run of form, Jurgen Klopp's side will be wary of the threat Chelsea pose.

The Blues have become excellent in cup competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins in January 2021. They finished as runners-up in the FA Cup and won the Champions League last season. Tuchel's side were runners-up to Liverpool in the EFL Cup and won the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

They almost pulled off an incredible comeback against Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 3-1 loss in the first leg. Chelsea took a 3-0 lead in the second leg before Rodrygo and Karim Benzema scored for Los Blancos to help them eliminate the west London club.

The Blues therefore possess the quality and experience required to win the FA Cup final this season.

