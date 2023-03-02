Roy Keane slams 'shocking' West Ham as ‘the Spurs’ of this world’ after Manchester United’s FA Cup comeback win 

Roy Keane has slammed West Ham United as ‘the Spurs’ of this world’ following Manchester United's FA Cup comeback win against the Hammers.

Erik ten Hag's side made it to the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 3-1 win against West Ham United after going 0-1 down.

Said Benrahma scored for the visitors but Manchester United came back to win the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Nayef Aguard (Own Goal), Alejandro Garnacho and Fred.

West Ham missed plenty of chances against the Red Devils as Michail Antonio had two one-on-one opportunities saved by David De Gea.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed West Ham United for their lackluster display against his former club. When asked if the Hammers could cause an upset in the second half, Keane told ITV Sport:

"No, it never happens, seen it all before. They come, they get a bit giddy, they have opportunities. Loads of teams, not just West Ham, the Spurs’ of this world, they come to Old Trafford, they have a little bit of possession, one or two chances, they’re all excited."

He added:

"They get plaudits, then they end up getting beaten. Defensively, West Ham were shocking, absolutely useless in the second half, giving up three goals."

Keane has also claimed that Manchester United deserve the plaudits for their comeback win against West Ham United from 0-1 down. He continued:

"Give Man United all the credit, we knew there would be a reaction, we spoke about it at half time, the really good teams find a way to win. That’s what they’ve done, set-piece delivery, we saw that at the weekend, contributions from subs, Fred scoring. No surprises with what we’ve seen tonight. I’ve seen it over the years, it’s laughable."

Manchester United will host Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on 18th March at Old Trafford.

Casemiro picks out 5 Manchester United teammates for special praise

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has picked five teammates as key reasons behind the club's revival this season.

Erik ten Hag's side have done incredibly well this season, with Casemiro playing a key role following his £70 million summer switch from Real Madrid.

They have ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26) against Newcastle United, with Casemiro scoring in the final.

Casemiro has credited five players in particular for Manchester United's revival this campaign. The five players are Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, Fred and Bruno Fernandes respectively. He said on United Review:

"Every team has its own way of playing. It's true here I have a greater role in attack. The style of play here is different, the build-up play, the manager, the league, the club are all different. Every club has their own way of playing, the most important thing is adapting quickly, that's what I try to do."

He added:

"I'll say it again; it's impossible to do it on your own. There's the quality of my teammates. There's Licha (Lisandro Martinez) and (Raphael) Varane – high quality players. Christian (Eriksen) who I played alongside for a long time, another exceptional player. Fredinho (Fred) another excellent player, then there's Bruno (Fernandes) who plays a bit further forward, a world-class player."

Casemiro has made 35 appearances across competitions this campaign for the Red Devils, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

