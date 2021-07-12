Roy Keane takes shot at two England players after Euro 2020 loss

Roy Keane has taken a shot at Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish after England's Euro 2020 loss. The former Manchester United midfielder believes the two should have stepped up and taken the penalty in the shoot-out.

England lost the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last night to Italy. The Three Lions took the lead inside three minutes, but Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the second half to take things into extra time and eventually penalties.

Roy Keane “If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) go up for a penalty ahead of you." — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) July 11, 2021

Roy Keane analyzed the game on ITV right after full-time when he took a shot at Sterling and Grealish. Both players did not take a penalty in the shoot-out and left 19-year-old Bukayo Saka in charge of the final one. The Manchester United legend said:

"If you're Sterling or Grealish you cannot sit there and have a young kid walk up ahead of you. You can't sit there and see a young kid, 19, a child walk up in front of me and I've played a lot more games, a lot more experience.

"Sterling's won trophies, I'm not saying he wasn't prepared. Gareth might have been thinking you're going to be sixth or seventh. You can't sit there. That must be hard to take. You've got to get in front of this young kid and say listen I'll step up before you."

Gareth Southgate takes blame after Euro 2020 penalty loss

Gareth Southgate gives his reaction to the #ThreeLions' defeat in the #EURO2020 final: https://t.co/BU9PafmLnc — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate has taken responsibility for the penalty shoot-out loss in the Euro 2020 final. The English manager claims he was the one who made the penalty shoot-out line-up, and it was not the players' decision. He said:

"That is, it is down to me, I decided on the [Euro 2020] penalty takers based on what they have done in training and nobody is on their own. We have won together as a team and it is on all of us together to not be able to win the game tonight and in terms of penalties it is my call and it totally rests with me."

