“Roy Keane that’s for you son!” - James Maddison aims hilarious dig at Manchester United legend after Tottenham win Europa League 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison sent a hilarious message to Manchester United legend Roy Keane following their Europa League win. The north London side got the better of the Red Devils in the final (1-0) on Wednesday (May 21) at San Mames.

The match saw Ruben Amorim's side, who are 16th in the Premier League table, take on 17th-placed Spurs. The first half proved to be a scrappy affair, but it was Tottenham who took the lead in the 42nd minute through Brennan Johnson.

Manchester United toiled after the break and threw the kitchen sink at Ange Postecoglou's side. However, they were unable to break a resolute Spurs backline, who held on and won the game 1-0.

The result means that Tottenham Hotspur will play in the Champions League next season. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will take no part in Europe in the 2025-26 campaign.

Maddison, meanwhile, missed the game due to a knee injury, but was understandably delighted with the result. He took the occasion to aim a dig at Roy Keane, who had openly criticized the Englishman previously.

Following the game, Maddison spoke with another Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel, who was on duty as a pundit for CBS Sports. Maddison said:

"Weren't going to do any interviews but heard it's with Roy Keane."

Former player Micah Richards, who was in the studio with Keane, asked Maddison to do his famous darts celebration, which had been the focal point of his rift with the Irishman. Maddison obliged, adding (via SPORTbible's Instagram account):

"With pleasure, Micah! Roy Keane that's for you son."

To be fair, Keane took the matter sportingly, even managing a smile!

How many times have Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United this season?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have lost a record four times to Tottenham Hotspur this season. Spurs are only the second side to achieve this feat, after Everton, who also managed four wins in the 1985-86 campaign.

The Red Devils first faced the north London side in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September. Tottenham secured a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke.

The two sides met again in December, in the EFL Cup quarterfinals. While Manchester United put up a good fight under Ruben Amorim, they still lost the game 4-3 and exited the tournament. Spurs also secured a 1-0 win at home in the Premier League in February this year, thanks to a James Maddison goal.

