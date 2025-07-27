"You will never have the Ballon d'Or" - Sport Recife fans mock Neymar Jr with banners during clash against Santos

Sport Reclife attempted to get under the skin of former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar during the 2-2 draw with Santos on Saturday, July 26. The plan seems to have worked with the Brazilian attacker failing to register a joint goal contribution in this tie.

The home fans got loudspeakers and several wore masks of the 33-year-old's ex-girlfriend, Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. They held up banners too, one of which reminded the former Al-Hilal man of his troubles in winning the Ballon d'Or. It read (via Tribuna):

"will never have the Ballon d'Or."

Life for Neymar does seem to be tough at Santos after he returned to the club for the first time in 12 years. He came to the Serie A side in January 2025 after a torrid spell at Al-Hilal.

He missed several months due to injury and eventually made seven appearances across competitions for the Saudi Pro League team, bagging a goal and three assists. The ex-Blaugrana man then joined Santos, where he's contracted till December of this year.

Since returning to his boyhood club, Neymar has scored just once in eight Brazilian top-flight appearances. Santos are struggling in the league, placed 16th and only one position above the relegation zone.

Up next for them is a home match against 19th-placed Juventude at MorumBIS on August 04.

When Neymar said he would have won Ballon d'Or if not for injuries

Neymar in action

Neymar has never managed to win the Ballon d'Or award, but claims he would have during his time at PSG. He spent six years with the Parisians from 2017 to 2023.

During that time, the forward scored 118 goals and bagged 79 assists in 173 appearances across competitions. Speaking to Romario in a podcast in January this year, he said (via FourFourTwo):

"I’ve been quite unlucky with injuries. For about seven years now, I’ve battled issues that have sidelined me for three to six months at a time. This has hindered my chances. If you think about it, it’s clear."

"Anyone who understands football knows my prime was at PSG. I was in a position to win the Ballon d'Or, but injuries made it difficult. Of course, every player dreams of winning it, but it doesn't nag at me."

Despite failing to win this individual honor, the Santos superstar has a UEFA Champions League trophy and two La Liga titles to his name. He hasn't won the World Cup with Brazil.

