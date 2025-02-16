Ruben Amorim explains how Amad Diallo picked up season ending injury in Manchester United training session

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has detailed what led to a season-ending injury for star forward Amad Diallo earlier this week. The Portuguese tactician saw his side succumb to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur after injuries forced him to name an almost entirely U-18 bench on Sunday.

Red Devils faithful were left shell-shocked after receiving news of Amad picking up an injury in training that will see him miss the remainder of the season. With Lisandro Martinez having been ruled out of the season days earlier, it felt like a huge blow to the club.

Ruben Amorim spoke after his side's defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium about the injury to Amad. He explained that the Cote d'Ivoire international injured his ankle after attempting a tackle in training, confirming that he will miss the rest of the season.

"Amad is out for the rest of the season. He did a tackle, and his feet stuck in the grass," Amorim said (via Utd District).

Amad Diallo has been a revelation under Amorim, quickly emerging as one of the side's most consistent performers since his appointment. The former Atalanta man contributed six goals and six assists in 22 league appearances this season for the Red Devils before his injury.

Manchester United were very pleased with the performances of Amad since November and rewarded the youngster with a new contract last month. He signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the club that will keep him on their books until the end of the 2029-30 season.

In Amad's absence against Tottenham, Manchester United failed to find the spark required to pick up all three points. The challenge now for Amorim is to find a way to get his attack ticking without the talented youngster for the rest of the campaign.

Depleted Manchester United suffer defeat at Tottenham

Manchester United tasted yet another defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, losing 1-0 in north London. The Red Devils were plagued by injuries, with Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Toby Collyer, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, and Christian Eriksen all ruled out just before the game.

Ruben Amorim was forced to turn to the academy, with the likes of Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven, Sekou Kone, Harry Amass, and Jack Fletcher among the substitutes. Tottenham, who are also dealing with an injury crisis, needed just 13 minutes to score. James Maddison was on hand to tap home from close range after Andre Onana parried a shot into his path.

Neither side managed to score any more goals throughout the game despite Amorim handing a late debut to 17-year-old prodigy Obi. The Red Devils suffered a third defeat across competitions this season to Tottenham, who won their first home game in 105 days.

