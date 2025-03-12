Ruben Amorim provides fitness update on 4 Manchester United stars ahead of Real Sociedad UEL clash

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided a fitness update of his squad ahead of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg meeting at home with Real Sociedad on Thursday (March 13). The first leg in Sociedad last week ended 1-1.

After a goalless first half at the Anoeta, Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for the visitors in the 57th minute. However, Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity from the spot 20 minutes from time as a share of the spoils ensued before the tie concludes in Old Trafford this week.

Ahead of the deciding leg, Amorim has ruled out the trio of Mason Mount, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire. He said (as per UtdDistrict):

"Mason Mount is too soon, Leny (Yoro) is out. Harry Maguire cannot play this one but I hope to have him for Sunday. Manu (Ugarte) is on the squad."

Mount hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in December. Yoro came off at half-time in the 1-1 Premier League home game with Arsenal at the weekend. Amorim had said at the time (as per THE STANDARD):

“Leny, he has something in his foot. We’ll see if he’s available on Thursday.”

Maguire missed the Arsenal draw at the weekend, but his injury isn't reported to be serious. Meanwhile, Ugarte's injury is also not expected to be anything major.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: A fee tidbits

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United-Real Sociedad European meetings have tended to be goal-shy. The seven previous such matchups have produced nine goals. Their last clash in the first leg produced two goals, though.

Sociedad have won just once in three previous visits to Old Trafford, losing one and drawing the other. In fact, Amorim's side have lost just once in 28 UEFA Europa League home games, winning 21. That defeat, though, came against Sociedad in September 2022.

Despite their inconsistent form this season, the Red Devils have an impressive knockout record at home, going unbeaten in 15 games - winning 10 - since losing to Athletic Bilbao in March 2012.

