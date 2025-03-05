Ruben Amorim provides response when asked if he'd change formation after poor start to life at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reiterated that he will not change his formation despite the club's poor form. He claimed that the Red Devils are struggling because of the way they play and not the formation.

Amorim was handed the reins at Old Trafford in November last year following Erik ten Hag's sack. The Portuguese tactician was expected to turn around the club's fortune after their poor start to the season, but results have not improved.

Manchester United have managed just five wins from 15 league games under Amorim and are 14th in the league standings with 33 points from 27 matches. They have also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup under his guidance.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Amorim has deployed his team in a 3-4-3 formation. Amid his side's struggles, fans and pundits have called for a change in formation. However, Amorim believes that the system is not the problem. He recently said (via Centre Devils on X):

"I think the system is not the problem; it is the way of playing. We have a lot of problems and we are trying to work on the problems. Every system needs different characteristics. I am still really confident. I will not change that."

It's worth nothing that while Manchester United have struggled to win games in the league, they won all four of their Europa League league phase matches under Amorim. They are scheduled to face Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

The Portuguese manager will hope to lead his side to glory in the Europa League, which is their last avenue for a trophy this season. They will face Real Sociedad in the Round of 16. Winning the tournament will also assure the Red Devils of Champions League place next season.

Manchester United draw up 3-man shortlist as potential replacement for Ruben Amorim - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering replacement options for Ruben Amorim if results fail to improve in the coming weeks. The Red Devils have managed only 10 wins in the 24 matches under the Portuguese manager.

As per Fichajes.net, the club's board could be forced to relieve Amorim of his duty. They have drawn up a three-man shortlist of managers who could potentially replace the 40-year-old.

Former Germany coach Joachim Low, ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, and Julien Lopetegui have been named as Amorim's possible successors should he get the sack.

