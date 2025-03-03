Manchester United draw up 3-man shortlist as potential replacement for under-fire Ruben Amorim amid poor run of results: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United has drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for under-fire manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese tactician has failed to turn the club's fortune around since his appointment in November last year.

A poor start to the season saw Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag in late October. The club opted for Amorim, who was making waves with Sporting CP in the Portuguese league. There were hopes that the 39-year-old would steer the Red Devils back on track.

However, that hasn't been the case as Manchester United has not shown significant signs of improvement under his tutelage. They have managed just five wins from 15 league games under Amorim and are 14th in the league standings with 33 points from 27 matches.

He guided the side to the Round of 16 of the Europa League without losing a game during the league phase. However, United were eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. They were also recently eliminated from the FA Cup Fifth Round by Fulham, losing 4-5 on penalties (after a 1-1 score after extra time).

Amorim's inability to take the team to expected heights has raised doubts about his capability to lead the club. As per the abovementioned source, the club's board is now considering possible replacements if results fail to improve in the coming months.

Former Germany coach Joachim Low is one manager the club could consider to replace Amorim. The veteran coach does not have a track record of managing big clubs in Europe. However, he is highly rated for his exploits with the Germany national team, which he led to win the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Another name on the shortlist is Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian manager is well known for his success with Juventus, whom he guided to five consecutive Serie A titles and two Champions League final appearances. Allegri is currently without a club after he was sacked by Juventus last season.

The Manchester United board are also considering former Real Madrid and Sevilla manager Julien Lopetegui. He previously coached Wolverhampton Wanderers and most recently served as West Ham United's manager before he was sacked in January.

What's next for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United?

Amorim will be under pressure to improve results in the coming weeks after his side's elimination from the FA Cup by Fulham. The Red Devils have recorded only two wins from their last six matches across competitions.

United will next face Real Sociedad away in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, March 6. After that, they will host Arsenal at Old Trafford in the league on March 9.

The return leg of the Real Sociedad clash comes up on March 13. It will be followed by an away league match with Leicester City before the first international break of the year.

