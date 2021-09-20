Ruben Dias believes Cristiano Ronaldo makes Manchester United ‘strong candidates’ for the Premier League title

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias believes the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United has made them strong title candidates this season.

Speaking to Portuguese publication A Bola (via the Mirror), Ruben Dias said it was a huge step for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Manchester United this summer. He believes this has reinforced City's rivals in a massive way. Ruben Dias said:

“Cristiano, year after year, continues to be at a high level. He has come up big again. He returns to one of the most competitive leagues in the world and to one of the clubs with the most ambitions. It’s a big step for him."

“We won’t be predicting the future, but obviously United come out reinforced and become more and more a strong candidate.”

Ruben Dias is no stranger to Cristiano Ronaldo's abilities as the pair are teammates for the Portugal national team. The 24-year-old defender is now wary of the threat Manchester United possess this season.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head for the title this season. The trio have all spent big money in the summer transfer window and have a squad capable of winning the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has been the biggest signing stature wise in the Premier League this summer. The 36-year-old forward has arrived from Juventus on a two-year deal with the option of extending it further by another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo could take Manchester United back to their glory days

Manchester United haven't tasted Premier League success since 2013 which was Sir Alex Ferguson's final year in charge of the Red Devils. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has now made them one of the favorites for the Premier League title this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not make much time to settle into his new team. On his second Manchester United debut, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted twice to beat Newcastle United by a comprehensive margin of 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted on his return to the Champions League with Manchester United as well. He scored the opener against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys. However, the Red Devils suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in Switzerland.

The former Real Madrid superstar made it four goals in three appearances for Manchester United this season. He was on the scoresheet against West Ham United in a dramatic 2-1 win over David Moyes' side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the Premier League by storm. The 36-year-old forward has guided Manchester United to third place in the table, only trailing leaders Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference.

