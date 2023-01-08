Rudi Garcia hoping Cristiano Ronaldo rediscovers pleasure of playing football after controversial Manchester United exit

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia hopes that his new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo, will rediscover the pleasure of playing the game after a controversial exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in a staggering €200 million move, had a tumultuous end to his second stint at Old Trafford, with off-field controversies causing tension between player and club.

In an interview, Garcia said that he's excited to have Ronaldo on board, telling France 24:

"The only thing I wish for Ronaldo is that he rediscovers the pleasure of playing and smiles again because in recent months between Manchester United, the national team and then at a personal level, he hasn't had easy moments. If he finds the pleasure of playing again, that will already be a goal achieved.''

Despite Ronaldo's undoubted talent, his departure from Manchester United was met with mixed response from fans.

Many were unhappy with how he left the club following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. However, Garcia is confident that the Portuguese superstar will be able to put those issues behind him and focus on his game at Al Nassr.

Whether Ronaldo will be able to return to his best at Al Nassr remains to be seen. However, there's no denying his talent and ability to score goals, with 701 strikes in club football and a record 118 in the international game scored in nearly two decades.

If Ronaldo can find his feet and get back to enjoying his game, there's no doubt the former Juventus and Real Madrid striker would be a huge asset for the Saudi Arabian club.

Manchester United striker Ronaldo's Al Nassr arrival has parallels with Pele's MLS move - Rudi Garcia

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has likened Cristiano Ronaldo 's move to Saudi Arabia to the transfer of legendary Brazilian player Pele to the American League in the 1970s.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in a staggering €200 million move, has been the subject of much speculation following his controversial exit from Manchester United. However, Garcia is confident that the arrival of Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia will have a positive impact on the development of the game in the country, saying:

''The attraction of Saudi Arabia for the legend Cristiano Ronaldo reminds me of the transfer of the legend Pele to the American League, because both deals have positive aspects in the development of football."

The 37-year-old has scored just three times in club football this season.

