"Ruined the club, thank god" - Manchester United fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured absence against Manchester City 

Some Manchester United fans were pleased to see reports of Cristiano Ronaldo left out of the matchday squad to face Manchester City on Sunday. That is according to the Manchester Evening News that has stated that Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are the other absentees.

Ronaldo has been in some poor form lately. The 37-year-old forward has only managed one goal in his last ten outings for United across competitions. He last scored for the Red Devils in their 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion in February.

United fans shared their views on the reported dropping of their star striker for the Etihad game. Some believe their team is very one dimensional with Ronaldo in the starting XI.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be keen to try out something different when his team face Manchester City on Sunday. The Red Devils will need to be more defensive and have pace to threaten the Cityzens on the counterattack. Ronaldo's style of play does not suit this game plan.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for United in the summer of 2021 from Serie A giants Juventus. The 37-year-old forward made an instant impact, scoring key goals in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. However, his impact has waned since the turn of the year.

It is still worth noting that Ronaldo is the club's leading goalscorer this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo could, however, feature against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford next weekend.

Manchester United have struggled alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite having one of their most fruitful summer transfer windows in 2021, Manchester United have failed to compete for the Premier League title.

As things stand, United are currently fourth in the league standings, having accumulated 47 points, but trail league leaders City by nearly 20 points. United are in a scrap with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to finish in the top four.

They have three and two games in hand respectively on United, trailing by two and five points respectively. If United lose at City, Arsenal will leapfrog them to fourth place with a win.

A place in next season's Champions League is vital for United to achieve their goals of signing new players and appointing a new manager. It has also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford in the summer if United fail to secure a top-four finish this season.

