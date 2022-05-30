"A huge honor" - 27-year-old opens up on reported summer move to Manchester United 

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has responded to the reported interest in him from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper was the Hornets' second-choice shot-stopper throughout a miserable campaign for the Hertfordshire club, in which they conceded 77 goals and were relegated.

Having joined from Kilmarnock in 2019, the Austrian international made 12 top-flight appearances during the season, in which he conceded 28 times.

United Journal @theutdjournal



“There was contact, it wasn't out of thin air. It's Manchester United, it's a huge honour if they're interested in you.But anything can happen in football.”



[@kronesport] 🗣️ — Austria's GK Daniel Bachmann on #mufc transfer rumours:“There was contact, it wasn't out of thin air. It's Manchester United, it's a huge honour if they're interested in you.But anything can happen in football.” #mujournal 🗣️ — Austria's GK Daniel Bachmann on #mufc transfer rumours:“There was contact, it wasn't out of thin air. It's Manchester United, it's a huge honour if they're interested in you.But anything can happen in football.” #mujournal [@kronesport] https://t.co/OHKy7kzfSr

The Manchester Evening News has reported that United are interested in signing Bachmann as a backup goalkeeper to David De Gea, with Newcastle's Karl Darlow also on the Red Devils' shortlist.

Speaking to Austrian publication Krone, Bachmann confirmed that there had been contact from Old Trafford, as he said:

"There was contact, it wasn't out of thin air."

"I don't know if the team boss [Rangnick] has a say in the transfers. Hey, it’s Manchester United a huge honour if a club like that is interested in you."

Bachmann was speaking before the three-time European champions confirmed that former interim boss and Austria manager Ralf Ragnick had left the club, despite being scheduled to stay on in an advisory role.

Bachmann went on to state:

"I'm happy at Watford. I have a contract until 2024, now [it is] only in my head that we'll be promoted again immediately. Everything else is not in my hands."

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Daniel Bachmann has statistically stopped less crosses (2.8%) than David de Gea (3.3%) in the Premier League this season Daniel Bachmann has statistically stopped less crosses (2.8%) than David de Gea (3.3%) in the Premier League this season

Dean Henderson facing uncertain future at Manchester United

Having signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford in 2020, Henderson has faced an extremely frustrating time at the club, having only played three times this season, including no Premier League appearances.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper, who has played once for the England senior side, looks set to leave United this summer so he can force his way back into contention for Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Last week, The Manchester Evening News reported that Henderson was close to securing a move to Newcastle United, as incoming manager Erik ten Hag has decided to go with De Gea as his number one next season.

However, the same outlet has since reported that Henderson's move has hit a stumbling block, with the Red Devils preferring the former Sheffield United star to move on a loan-deal, as opposed to Henderson's preferred permanent option.

The club have delayed Henderson's departure until they can arrange a replacement for him, with current backup keeper Tom Heaton being considered as a potential number two option.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Newcastle are set to offer goalkeeper Karl Darlow to #mufc as part of a deal to land Dean Henderson. [Neil Custis, Sun] Newcastle are set to offer goalkeeper Karl Darlow to #mufc as part of a deal to land Dean Henderson. [Neil Custis, Sun]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far