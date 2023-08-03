"Rumor has it that he’s a troublemaker" - Ex-Liverpool forward labels 'bad egg' Fabinho as 'nuisance' at Anfield after Saudi transfer

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Fabinho was quite unprofessional during his time at Anfield.

The Englishman believes the Brazilian midfielder has reached the twilight of his career, insisting that he is not fit enough to be a footballer anymore.

Fabinho has secured a £40 million move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad this summer, though his existing deal with Liverpool runs till 2026.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Can’t believe they’re all gone



pic.twitter.com/Sp2cGMlyH6 Peak Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum against City. Pure midfield domination.Can’t believe they’re all gone

Pennant said in an interview with Lord Ping:

"Fabinho’s performances over the last two years suggest that either his legs have gone or he doesn’t really want to be there anymore. Rumor has it that he’s a troublemaker in the changing room, that’s what I’ve heard from people close to the club."

Slamming the Brazil international's poor work ethic, he added:

"I’ve heard he’s a bad egg. I don’t know the ins and outs, but I hear he’s a nuisance to management in terms of professionalism. In his performances and in training, he’s not giving his all. You can see it. And his performances suggest he’s on the cliff of his peak."

The Brazilian midfielder had a great career at Anfield under the management of Jurgen Klopp. He helped Liverpool win a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League trophy, an FA Cup and a Carabao Cup, amongst other accolades.

The former AS Monaco star registered 219 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, recording 11 goals and 10 assists.

"We wish him all the best" - Jurgen Klopp pays tribute to outgoing Liverpool star

Klopp has heaped praise on Fabinho in a heartfelt tribute to the Brazilian midfielder. The Liverpool manager claimed that his presence gave him the freedom to implement different playstyles at the club.

Klopp said (per the club's official website):

"Of course, we wish him all the best. Fab was for so long the insurance we had more or less in midfield. He always gave us the freedom to play all the fancy stuff. He was involved in that from time to time as well but loved to be the hoover for the team, loved to do all the dirty work for the team."

Regarding Fabinho's strong presence on the pitch, he added:

"Together with the centre-halves, when both full-backs were flying right and left, all the strikers, all the midfielders somewhere and then just Fab and the two centre-halves when it looked, 'Oh OK, if we lose the ball, there's still a few players at least who can sort that.' And he was massive."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager concluded, admitting he will miss Fabinho:

"So yeah, we will miss him, definitely. But again, it's like it is. Life is about changes – that's always – and you obviously have to adapt to them. If you don't do that, if you stick in the past, something will hold you back – and I'm not that person."

Prior to his move to Anfield, Fabinho developed into a great midfielder at AS Monaco. The Brazilian midfielder racked up 31 goals and 21 assists in 233 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Fabinho has signed a three-year deal at Al Ittihad. It remains to be seen how the former Liverpool midfielder will adapt to life in the Middle East.