"I think that he's interested in that too" - Journalist claims £100m PL star likely to move to Chelsea in January

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney is currently suspended due to betting violations but will return to action in January, when his eight-month ban expires. He was also fined £50,000 and has been forbidden from training with his club for 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

Toney, 27, has proven his prowess in the English top flight, scoring 32 times and assisting nine goals in 68 appearances. All the goal contributions - including 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games last season - have come for Brentford.

His manager Thomas Frank even remarked earlier this year that he is worth more than £100 million (via Football Transfers).

The Englishman is contracted with the the Bees till 2025 but is on a rather modest £20,000-a-week salary and is expected to move this winter. He's on the radar of many top clubs, including Chelsea, who have struggled for goals this season.

Having splurged nearly £450 million on new signings, Mauricio Pochettino's side have struggled up front, especially in the league, where they have 11 goals in eight games. Considering the struggles of new signing Nicolas Jackson (three goals in nine games across competitions), the Blues are contemplating a move for Toney.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Toney is looking to move to a bigger club in the next transfer window:

“I mean, he clearly is looking for a move in January. For all the noise that there is around this transfer, it's not a coincidence that he's changed agents. He has big belief in what he's capable of, and I think during this period out, it's probably been reflective for him to decide where he wants to take his career.

“And, you know, Brentford, has been great for him, but he knows that he's capable of playing somewhere bigger than that. So, I think that Chelsea clearly is a club that have interest in him, and I think that he's interested in that too. I'd say there's probably the highest chance of it happening as we stand right now.”

Chelsea are 11th in the league after eight games, while Brentford, who have felt Toney's absence, are currently 15th.

"We were solid in the whole game" - Chelsea boss after beating Burnley

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to see an upturn in his team's fortunes after an underwhelming start to the season. The Blues won 4-1 at Burnley on Sunday (October 8) for their third straight win across competitions.

It's the first time Pochettino's side have won consecutive league wins since March. They had won 2-0 at Fulham earlier in the week for only their second league win this season, having previously beaten newly promoted Luton Town at home.

After conceding early at Turf Moor on Sunday, the Blues got back into the game thanks to an own goal from Ameen Al-Dakhil. Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicklas Jackson then confirmed the win.

Pochettino reflected on the win at Turf Moor, saying (via football.london):

"When you concede first and then you need to break down the opponent, you feel proud when you achieve that. I think the team was playing well, and we conceded the first situation, that we concede a chance and that was unfair but the team was really good.

"We were solid in the whole game, and we scored before the end of the first half which always helps a little bit in your belief for the second half we controlled the game."

The Blues return to league action on October 21 at home to Arsenal after the upcoming international break.