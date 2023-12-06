"Run as fast as you can up and down, score goals and make goals please" - Paul Scholes responds to Manchester United star Antony's comments

Paul Scholes has become the first pundit to respond to Manchester United winger Antony after the Brazilian hit out at former players for their criticism.

The 23-year-old gave an eye-opening interview with The United Stand in which he touched on several topics. One of which was the amount of criticism he's received since joining the Red Devils from Ajax in August 2022 for £82 million.

Antony feels as though several pundits who take aim at him do so without giving beneficial advice. He said:

"I've never seen them give constructive criticism, which will help me be a better professional. None of them have ever sent me a message to see how I am feeling, especially during this period of turbulence that I am going through. The "digital court" is ruining lives; contexts are left aside, and the truth no longer matters."

Scholes has responded to Antony's comments with an intriguing post on his Instagram story. He appeared to take a dig at the Brazil international with a somewhat sarcastic response:

"Run as fast as you can up and down, score goals and make goals pls… good luck tonight my friend (Antony).”

The Red Devils winger has been on the receiving end of criticism from Scholes in the past. He said last season after watching him in action in the UEFA Europa League (via AllFootball):

"Antony on the other side as well, he doesn’t run in behind. He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony."

Antony has made 58 appearances since joining Manchester United, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He's without a goal or assist in 14 outings across competitions in the 2023-24 campaign.

Dwight Yorke claimed the jury was out on Manchester United's Antony last season

Dwight Yorke questioned Antony following his big-money move.

Antony was part of a Manchester United side that suffered an embarrassing 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in March. He was one of several players whose place in Erik ten Hag's side came under scrutiny.

Red Devils icon Dwight Yorke expected more from Antony and alluded to his price tag when analyzing his start at Old Trafford. He said (via Metro):

"The jury is still out on Antony. With the fee that’s been paid for him, you’d expect him to set the Premier League alight."

Antony impressed previously in the Eredivisie under Ten Hag at Ajax. The Brazilian managed 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games, leading to Manchester United making him their second-most expensive signing in the club's history.

However, Yorke questioned whether the Red Devils winger was struggling to adapt to the Premier League:

"From the clips I’ve seen of him before he joined, he did look impressive but it’s often the same case with foreign leagues, players come to the Premier League and struggle because it’s a different ball game."

Antony will be eager to silence his critics when Manchester United face Chelsea at Old Trafford tonight (December 6). He is vying with Marcus Rashford for a starting berth on Ten Hag's right flank.